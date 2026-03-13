CSC Specialist
NKT har stått i spetsen för utvecklingen inom kabelbranschen sedan 1891. Under den andra industriella revolutionen designade vi till en början lågspänningskablar som på den tiden var ytterst innovativa. Våra kablar bidrog till övergången från ånga och vattenkraft till elektricitet och användes för att lägga grunden för dagens moderna samhälle.
Idag samarbetar vi med våra kunder inom energisektorn för att skapa en trygg och hållbar framtid i en värld som blir allt mer beroende av elkraft.
Do you want to ensure customer satisfaction and contribute to the revenue growth of a thriving company?
NKT is looking for a Temporary CSC Specialist to join our team during the period of 1st of June 2026 to the end of September 2027. In this role, you will register and monitor sales orders and projects, confirm accurate delivery details, and maintain customer master data in our ERP system. This is an exciting opportunity to support a team that values safety, collaboration, and operational excellence.
Support customer satisfaction and operational efficiency
Your role will be to:
* Register and monitor sales orders and projects, ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures.
* Confirm accurate delivery details to customers with a high focus on load optimization, verifying stock availability according to agreed lead times.
* Monitor and maintain customer master data in the ERP system.
* Handle inquiries and resolve issues on time, collaborating with other departments.
* Contribute to the overall efficiency of the customer service team and maintain positive customer experiences.
Your role will also involve:
* Project coordination
* Register claims and coordinate with Quality and Shipping departments to resolve them
* Delivery coordination & Returns processing
* Collaborate with Finance to ensure timely customer payments
* Analyze data of booked and billed orders to identify and close potential gaps
* Constantly improving delivery performance
You will report to the Customer Service Manager and work closely with the Supply Chain and Finance departments. This position is based in Falun.
Service-minded professional with effective organizational skills
We are looking for a service-driven person who is organized, resourceful in resolving problems, and communicates well. You should maintain a positive outlook, be detail-oriented, and show solid commercial awareness. Building good relationships and being a positive role model by embodying NKT's values are crucial for this role.
You also have:
* Managing various tasks
* Good skills in Microsoft Office
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Skills in ERP systems is a merit
At NKT we believe in empowering our team members to thrive both personally and professionally. Our commitment to work-life balance extends beyond mere words; it's woven into the fabric of our company culture. Whether you're working partly from home or collaborating in our vibrant office spaces, we prioritize flexibility, well-being, and harmony. Because when our team members flourish, so does our innovation and growth.
Be part of our growth journey
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
Find out more about Life at NKT, by listening to some of our NKT Connectors: Meet our people | NKT !
We will review applications continuously and we recommend you to apply as soon as possible. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Julia Raths, julia.raths@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP moa.backstedt@nkt.com
.Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
