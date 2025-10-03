CRM Specialist
Assignment Overview
We are looking for a skilled CRM Specialist to take on an exciting role focused on enhancing customer analytics and optimizing data-driven decision-making. This position involves creating scalable forecasting models using Power BI, conducting detailed customer segmentation, and refining Salesforce data structures. Additionally, you will be tasked with defining key performance indicators (KPIs) for customer loyalty, analyzing customer behavior patterns, and mapping out customer journeys with corresponding KPI metrics. A key component of this role will also include migrating dashboards and reports to a new data lake, ensuring a smooth transition and better data management.
In this role, you will work with cross-functional teams to leverage customer data insights for driving impactful business strategies. You'll be expected to take ownership of the data architecture and reporting framework, ensuring that the tools and systems in place facilitate actionable insights that contribute to the company's broader goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop scalable forecasting models using Power BI to predict customer behavior and trends, supporting business decision-making.
Lead the process of customer segmentation by utilizing advanced data analytics to create clear, actionable categories that enhance marketing strategies.
Refine and optimize Salesforce data structures, ensuring seamless integration and data flow across platforms.
Define and track customer loyalty KPIs, ensuring they align with organizational goals and provide clear insights into customer retention and engagement.
Analyze customer behavior through data-driven approaches and generate meaningful insights to inform strategies for customer engagement.
Map customer journeys and establish KPIs that effectively measure their experiences and interactions with the business.
Migrate existing dashboards and reporting systems to a new data lake, ensuring data is well-organized and accessible for business intelligence purposes.
Collaborate with various departments to ensure that customer data insights are effectively integrated into day-to-day operations and decision-making.
Required Qualifications:
Proven proficiency in data visualization and reporting tools such as Power BI and Qlik Sense, with the ability to build intuitive, user-friendly dashboards and reports.
A strong academic background in data science, statistics, computer science, mathematics, or a related field, providing a solid foundation for complex data analysis.
Extensive hands-on experience with Salesforce CRM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, with a deep understanding of how these systems can drive business strategies.
Advanced knowledge of SQL, including the ability to manipulate large datasets, perform complex queries, and transform data to support reporting and analysis.
Exceptional analytical skills, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to identify trends, anomalies, and actionable insights from large datasets.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights in a clear and concise manner to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Demonstrated experience in CRM analytics, customer segmentation, and interpreting customer data to enhance customer retention and engagement strategies.
It is a distinct advantage if you have experience working within Salesforce environments, including familiarity with advanced data visualization techniques and cloud-based solutions like Azure.
Experience in migrating reporting tools and dashboards to cloud-based data lakes and optimizing data architecture for business intelligence purposes is highly beneficial.
This role offers the opportunity to significantly impact customer experience strategies by leveraging data and analytics. If you are passionate about CRM systems, data analytics, and creating impactful business strategies through data-driven insights, we invite you to apply.
Startdatum: ASAP
Slutdatum: 2025-12-31
Ansök senast: 6 oktober 2025
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 08 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com
9539445