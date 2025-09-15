CRM Lead
Piab AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2025-09-15
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Piab AB i Danderyd
, Täby
, Mullsjö
, Härjedalen
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
Qualifications
• Proven experience with Salesforce CRM and Marketing Cloud Account Engagement.
• Familiarity with Salesforce Einstein, agent-based architectures, or low-code/no-code AI tools is highly desirable.
• Experience with or knowledge of other CRM applications is a plus, as continuous evaluation of the roadmap is required.
• Strong understanding of CRM best practices, customer journey mapping, and marketing/sales operations.
• Demonstrated experience in application ownership, roadmapping, vendor management, and rollout planning.
• Excellent communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across IT, business, and external stakeholders.
• Experience working within an enterprise application landscape, including CRM, ERP, PLM, and CPQ systems.
Position Overview
We are seeking a forward-thinking and business-oriented CRM Lead to take ownership of our Salesforce ecosystem, including Marketing Cloud Account Engagement. In this pivotal role, you will drive the CRM roadmap, foster collaboration with business stakeholders, engage with software vendors, and ensure the delivery of value through innovation and adoption-leveraging technologies such as Salesforce Einstein and Agent Force.
Key Responsibilities
• Serve as the application owner for Salesforce CRM and Marketing Cloud Account Engagement.
• Define, manage, and evolve the CRM roadmap in alignment with business strategy and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.
• Collaborate with sales, marketing, and business units to gather requirements, prioritize enhancements, and drive user adoption.
• Manage relationships with external partners and vendors, including oversight of licensing, service level agreements (SLAs), and implementation support.
• Ensure CRM readiness and successful rollout in the context of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and new business integrations.
• Experiment with and implement AI capabilities, including Salesforce Einstein and Agent Force.
• Work closely with adjacent application owners (ERP, PLM, CPQ) to ensure seamless interoperability and data flow across systems.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab AB
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9509906