2024-07-04
Are you passionate about creating exceptional value for customers? Kappahl Group, located in Mölndal, is seeking an Analyst to join the CRM team. Apply your expertise and contribute to the development of Kappahl's customer experience!
We Offer You
As a CRM Analyst at Kappahl Group, you will join the CRM team within the Sales department, leveraging customer data to develop insights and strategies that enhance customer engagement and retention across Kappahl's own channels.
Your Responsibilities will also include:
- Analyze customer data to identify trends and patterns, and provide actionable recommendations. - Continuously monitor and analyze customer insights, communications, and tactics throughout the customer journey. - Follow up and report on customer insights related to CRM and the membership club, both on an ongoing basis and as needed (ad-hoc). - Share customer insights and opportunities with the CRM department and stakeholders. - Develop and maintain dashboards and reports for actionable insights and informed decision-making. - Drive and contribute to developing processes like predictive models and accurate data solutions. - Ensure data accuracy, define data solution requirements, and optimize value from our data sources. - Segment customers and develop personas to understand and target different groups. - Identify opportunities to inspire and engage customers, improving communication and retention. - Collaborate with your team to optimize strategies and enhance the Kappahl Club daily.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have:
- Relevant academic education in business/economics, marketing, data analytics, or a related field. - Proven experience as a CRM Analyst or in a similar role. - Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze complex data sets and derive meaningful insights. - Technical proficiency and experience in CRM software and data analysis tools such as Excel and SQL. - Experience in creating dashboards/reports in Power BI in a visual manner is highly valued. - Ability to communicate findings and recommendations clearly to stakeholders. - Knowledge of customer segmentation, customer lifecycle management, CRM channels, and marketing automation. - Experience with Voyado, Microsoft Dynamics, and Google Analytics is advantageous. - Good knowledge of SQL and previous experience with database and analysis programs is a plus. - Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
As a person, you are analytical, structured, solution-oriented, and results-driven. You strive to create exceptional customer value, are proactive in leading projects, and enjoy taking initiatives. You are a team player who appreciates collaboration and align with our values of being Inclusive, Courageous, and Joyful.
Interested? Apply Now!
This is a full-time temporary position based at our office in Mölndal, starting as soon as possible by agreement. Applying is easy-just answer a few questions and attach your CV (please refrain from sending us a personal letter). Don't wait until the closing date of August 5th.
At Kappahl, we believe in being "A Place To Belong." Our hybrid working environment means you'll primarily work in the office, but remote work is also possible in consultation with your manager. We celebrate diversity and are committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination. Join us in creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Contact Information:
For questions about the position or the recruitment process, reach out to Linda Rosendal, CRM Manager, at linda.rosendal@kappahl.com
. Due to summer times, responses might take longer.
If you have a protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and we'll assist you with submitting your application.
Feel free to apply and take the next step in your career! If you need further assistance, don't hesitate to ask.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
