Creative Performance Lead
Avaron AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will shape how creative performance is measured, understood, and improved across a modern marketing organization. This role sits at the intersection of marketing, data, product, and tech, with a clear mission: turn fragmented channel insights into a unified approach that helps teams make better content decisions.
You will build the frameworks, feedback loops, and ways of working that connect performance data from digital, social, influencer, and .com into practical direction for future creative. Instead of isolated reporting, you will create scalable systems that support continuous learning and stronger business outcomes. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining strategy, experimentation, and operational execution in a role with broad cross-functional impact.
Job DescriptionYou will define and own the overall approach to creative performance across channels, creating a consistent and scalable methodology for evaluating and improving content.
You will design and embed testing structures, including A/B testing across .com and marketing channels, so hypotheses are prioritized, executed, and turned into actionable learnings.
You will build and operationalize insight loops, including monthly and quarterly frameworks, that translate performance data into clear creative direction.
You will ensure that learnings are fed back into creative production, platform strategy, and campaign planning.
You will act as a key connector across Marketing, Product, Analytics, and Tech, aligning stakeholders around shared priorities and a common view of performance.
You will evaluate and implement tools, including AI-driven creative analysis platforms, to scale insights and strengthen decision-making.
You will define best practices, frameworks, and guidelines that help teams make stronger creative decisions independently.
You will help raise capability across the organization by making performance insights accessible, actionable, and part of daily workflows.
RequirementsStrong ability to translate business goals into creative and content strategies.
Deep understanding of experimentation, analytics, and performance measurement.
Experience building frameworks, systems, or operating models rather than only running campaigns.
Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without direct authority.
High level of strategic thinking combined with executional pragmatism.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7693417-1985531". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896028