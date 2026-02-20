Creative Content Producer (GenAI Specialist)
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Creative Content Producer (GenAI Specialist) for one of our clients.
Do you enjoy transforming ideas into high-impact visual stories using the newest creative technologies?
We're looking for a Creative Content Producer with deep experience in Generative AI creation, who combines hands-on content production with creative leadership. In this role, you'll help shape a new era of content development, using AI-powered tools to concept, visualize, iterate, and deliver compelling narratives that bring our home appliance innovations to life.
80/20 hybrid role with 80% onsite at the Stockholm Headquarters.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Creative & Production Leadership
• Develop and shape creative concepts.
• Write and refine creative briefs.
• Lead small-scale live production from in-house production studio.
• Brief external production partners
AI-Driven Content Creation & Visual Storytelling
• Lead rapid-concepting using AI.
• Experiment with emerging tools for production acceleration
• Adapt and refine AI outputs
End-to-End Content Ownership
• Manage the full production cycle.
• Collaborate with in-house and external teams.
• Ensure brand alignment.
Cross-Team Collaboration
• Partner with multiple internal teams.
• Translate product features into compelling content.
• Help shape new AI-enabled workflows.
WHAT YOU BRING
• 3+ years of content creation experience.
• Portfolio demonstrating Generative AI skills.
• Strong project management abilities.
• Experience developing creative concepts.
• Curiosity for new creative tech.
WHAT YOU'LL LOVE
• Working with a global brand.
• A culture of experimentation and craft.
• Shaping the future of AI-enabled content.
Other Information :
Location: Stockholm
Work model : Hybrid
Start date: 2026-03-09
End date: 2026-06-30
Application Deadline: 2026-02 -28
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
