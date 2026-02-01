Country Security Manager
2026-02-01
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We are currently seeking a Country Security Manager for Europe who excels in a dynamic environment and has the ability to manage the unexpected on a daily basis.
Your Role
As a Country Security Manager, you are responsible for ensuring a robust, proactive and integrated security framework within our business in Europe. The role encompasses a regional scope, involving the coordination and alignment of security matters across multiple countries in Europe. You will act as the senior security advisor to the business and play a key role in protecting people, assets, information and operations in a complex and evolving security environment.
You will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of everyday business. This is a senior and independent role, requiring sound judgment, credibility and the ability to operate as a trusted advisor to senior stakeholders. The role combines strategic oversight with operational execution and requires close collaboration with both local stakeholders and security functions.
You are expected to take full ownership of the role, independently planning and structuring your work, setting priorities and shaping how the role develops over time to meet business needs. You will coordinate security activities across countries, ensuring consistency while adapting to local conditions and risks.
Your main tasks will be:
* Physical- and Personnel Security
* Information Security and Compliance
* Travel Security
* Risk Management
* Incident and Crisis Management
* Security training and exercises
The role involves regular travel within Europe. Travel is planned based on business needs and availability. The position offers flexibility regarding location, with possible placements in Solna, Karlskoga or Linköping.
Your profile
We are looking for a trusted, analytical and resilient leader with strong integrity and sound judgement. You are comfortable operating in a senior, independent role and are seen as a credible and reliable advisor in complex and sensitive matters.
You have excellent communication skills and the ability to translate risk into clear, actionable advice, adapting your communication to different stakeholders, cultures and decision-making levels. Personal qualities are an important part of our overall assessment in this recruitment.
You have the ability to apply a strong business mindset, ensuring that security is risk-based, proportionate and aligned with business objectives. This role requires the capacity to translate security risks into business impact and to design security measures that enable operations, support decision-making and protect long-term value. You are able to balance strategic perspective with practical execution and to prioritize effectively across multiple countries and contexts.
To qualify for the role, you have a university degree in security risk management and/or similar work-life experience from e.g. government authorities. You have several years of experience of working with protective security, preferably in an international context. You have experience of coordinating or working across different countries, functions or organizational units, and are comfortable taking ownership of planning and prioritization.
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken. Additional language skills and experience from international or cross-cultural environments, and experience from the defence industry, government authorities or other complex, security-critical industries is considered an asset.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
