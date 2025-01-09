Core System Developer - Guidewire
2025-01-09
Trygg-Hansa Affinity is an integrated department of leading insurance group in the Nordics - Tryg. Affinity's focus has expanded from electronic devices into Payment Protection Insurance, Cancellation, ID Protection and other insurance categories within the Affinity space and we have active distribution partners and operations across all the Nordic countries.
The position
Affinity is changing the core system from Winsure to Guidewire and needs an experienced developer to join the transition. As a core system developer you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop and maintain our core system. You will join an agile team of IT- developers and System Business Developers.
In this role you will:
• customize and configure Guidewire software to meet business requirements.
• troubleshoot, debug, and resolve technical issues and challenges.
• participate in the full software development life cycle, from planning and design to developing, testing and deployment.
• stay up to date with industry best practices and trends related to Guidewire development.
The role is placed in Stockholm and permanent work permit in Sweden is required.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we see that you are an experienced IT professional with preferably insurance knowledge. The ideal candidate has proven skills in Guidewire development. As a person you have excellent problem-solving and communication skills and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
• bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field
• proven experience in Guidewire and also certified
• knowledge with Guidewire cloud
• strong programming skills in Java or other relevant languages
• experience in Integrating application by using REST API/WebServices (SOAP) using ProxyGen.
• experience in version control tool like Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual SourceSafe (VSS), SVN, GIT.
Application
Welcome to apply via the link. As the recruitment is ongoing, so please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-01-23.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Jasmina Suojoki Olsson.
We are looking forward to your application!
