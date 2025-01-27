Controller Global Logistics & Growth opportunities
Vindex AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vindex AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a key financial role with a great viewpoint to a growing international logistics group with high profile customers?
Nurminen Logistics Oyj, a publicly traded logistics company listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange, operates globally with a presence in multiple countries. Vindex is currently seeking a full-time Controller to join the Swedish subsidiary, Essinge Rail AB.
For this role, we are looking for a candidate with a Master's or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field and a few years of experience in management accounting (reporting) and financial accounting. Previous experience working with annual reports and supporting audits is considered an advantage. You have a solid understanding of financial processes and reports, paired with a positive and development-focused mindset.
As Controller, you will be responsible for managing Essinge Rail's monthly closing process and supporting Group consolidation efforts. In this role, you will be reporting directly to the Group CFO.
The company culture is defined by an entrepreneurial mindset, energy, and a strong sense of initiative. A 'can do' attitude is highly valued, as we focus on opportunities rather than obstacles and confidently take on new challenges. To excel in this environment, you should demonstrate proactivity, resilience, and a commitment to continuous improvement - always with the company's growth and success as your priority.
Your specific role can be tailored to your professional experience and personal interests, but will primarily include the following responsibilities:
Working together with our internal and external accounting service providers to ensure timely and accurate closing of Essinge Rail's monthly, quarterly and annual financials and assisting with Group consolidation
Ensuring high-quality, efficient, and timely reporting
Coordination of forecast and budget processes
Cash Management of Essinge
Developing and streamlining statutory processes
Assisting with taxation and other formalities
Manage external audit of Essinge Rail and collaborating with authorities and banks
Ensuring compliance with group accounting policies and processes
Developing systems and processes
Admin user in selected reporting systems and process owner for possible system integrations
Other group finance related tasks
As an ideal candidate you will have:
M.Sc. or B.Sc., Econ. (or equivalent) combined with a few years of experience in financial accounting, controlling and reporting.
A solid understanding of finance processes combined with development-minded attitude
Proficiency in using ERP and accounting software, with experience in Power BI being an advantage
Capability to work autonomously, make decisions, and communicate effectively
A collaborative team player and a positive, solution-focused attitude and a service-driven mindset.
Fluent English language skills
You are confident working independently, managing your time between processes related to both Essinge Rail and Group. You will be based at Essinge Rail's offices in Stockholm, while also being an integral part of the Group finance team located in Helsinki, Finland. Occasional travel may be required.
Furthermore, we offer the opportunity to be part of an international team of highly skilled and motivated professionals, where you can learn, drive change, and see the tangible results of your contributions. In addition, you will experience the dynamic work environment of a publicly listed company.
How to Apply
Are you the one we're looking for? Please send your CV to us at Vindex and reference the job number JKC2806. Feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Josefine Kolm (josefine.kolm@vindex.se
, 0708-113 232), should you have any further questions regarding the role. As we are looking to fill this position promptly, we recommend submitting your application as soon as possible.
The recruitment process is managed entirely by Vindex AB, but employment is offered directly by Essinge Rail AB.
As part of the recruitment process for each role, a background check will be conducted on the shortlisted candidates, and the relevant candidates will be informed in advance.
About Nurminen Logistics
Nurminen Logistics is an industrial group specializing in transport and logistics, with a focus on railway freight. Operating mainly in the Nordic and Baltic regions, the company also offers tailored project services. Founded in 1886, Nurminen Logistics is headquartered in Helsinki and listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market.
What we do:
Our low-emission train logistics boost your competitiveness while guiding you toward your business goals and a sustainable future. We support businesses of all sizes in achieving sustainable growth on the global market. Emissions from our container trains are up to 98% lower than from other modes of transport. With us, you will achieve your responsibility targets more effectively; you are riding with the trendsetter of the industry.https://nurminenlogistics.com/
About Essinge Rail
Essinge Rail AB established on the Nordic transport market since 2006. The company conducts international transport and freight forwarding operations from Europe based on the forest industry's conventional railway systems. In-house, 250,000 tonnes of goods are transported in the food, trade and engineering segments from Europe. The company owns and operates both its own railway terminal and its own haulage company to meet high demands on quality, safety and the environment.
Based on the railways, we build transport solutions through sustainable, flexible and safe methods. Essinge Rail serves the entire Nordic region and our network of terminals covers large parts of Europe. We have well-established partnerships with specialist companies and offer co-loading facilities for freight transport.https://essingerail.se/en/
About Vindex
We are a recruitment agency specializing in interim solutions and recruitment exclusively for finance departments. Our expertise lies in placing consultants and candidates within financial functions. Are you interested in more assignments or positions as a Business Controller? Feel free to explore the "Available Assignments and Jobs" section on our website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: josefine.kolm@vindex.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JKC2806". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vindex AB
(org.nr 556712-1230), https://essingerail.se/
Högbergsgatan 26b (visa karta
)
116 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Essinge Rail AB Kontakt
Josefine Kolm josefine.kolm@vindex.se 0708-113 232 Jobbnummer
9128526