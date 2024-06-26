Controller/Accountant Västerås
2024-06-26
For our client we are looking for Country IS Controller. The consult mission is located in Västerås and starts at 12th of August and last for one year.
Description: Country IS Controller of the Department of Country Information Systems. The position duties involves among other things Controlling and Accounting duties and responsibilities related to IS/IT Services in Sweden. This includes Global IS services allocations to business, Country IS services costs and total IS cost reporting.
Main Accountabilities:
• Manage the monthly closing process to strict deadlines including reconciliation and IS cost reporting.
• Allocation of IS/IT cost to local business areas.
• Lead the Financial planning and Analysis regarding country IS/IT Budget and Forecast preparations. Budget turnaround 55 MUSD.
• Compliance, including relevant SOX-controls.
• Day to day tasks within in area of responsibility, e.g., follow up time recording, invoice handling, ad hoc reporting, IS Assets handling, IS investment proposals.
• Continuous improvement in area of responsibility
• Other requests and reporting as required by management.
• Participate in company Controller communities for Swedish Controllers and IS Controllers
• Need to be fluent in English and Swedish
Start: 2024-08-12
End: 2025-08-11
Workload: 100%
Location: Västerås
