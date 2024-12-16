Controller
As a group controller you are a key player for the financial steering of our company with the main objective to cater for resilient financials. You are responsible for- and will contribute with analysis of our business operations within the H&M group, with a holistic financial perspective as the foundation.
You will also be responsible for continuously developing our domain, both incrementally and transformative, with the purpose to adapt our way of working to future needs and requirements. As a Group Controller, you will be a key player in steering our company's financials to ensure resilience and robustness. Join us in driving financial excellence and innovation at H&M
Key Responsibilities:
Vision and Strategy: Create vision and strategy within your domain, aligning financial planning with group strategy.
Financial Steering: Govern financial results, facilitate financial planning, and ensure harmonized financial processes across the H&M group.
Reports and Analytics: Perform financial analyses, prepare reports, and provide recommendations to senior management.
Business Development: Lead or participate in development projects, manage business solutions, and drive change management.
Collaboration: Work closely with controlling managers and teams, establish cross-organizational forums, and ensure cross-functional collaboration.
The role of Group Controller is pivotal in ensuring the financial resilience and strategic direction of our company. This position requires a blend of analytical expertise, strategic foresight, and leadership capabilities to effectively manage and steer our financial operations. The role demands a robust educational background, relevant skills, extensive experience, and key personal attributes that align with the dynamic and evolving nature of our business.
A university degree (minimum bachelor's) in economics, business administration, industrial engineering, business law, or a related field.
Proficiency in financial and economic analysis, business model evaluation, and strategic cost management.
Demonstrated ability in business development, driving transformation, and implementing strategic initiatives.
Strong analytical, leadership, and communication skills, with experience in agile management and process optimization.
Extensive experience in P&L management, sales, budgeting, forecasting, and resolving complex, multidimensional issues, preferably within the retail, FMCG, or logistics sectors.
Strong leadership skills.
Result driven with high resilience
Analytical and creative problem solver with a proactive "can do" attitude.
Committed to continuous improvement
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position based in our head office in Stockholm, Sweden. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible but latest by 26th December. Start, as soon as possibleDue to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
