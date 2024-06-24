Contract Manager
Are you looking for a position where you can work with various business and project disciplines and be a part of the Contract Management team for a company with world leading technology? If so, we look forward to meeting you!
We are searching for a Contract Manager for our Grid Integration HVDC business. In this role, you will be ensuring contract and risk management activities are timely and accurately executed protecting Hitachi Energy's (HE) interests throughout the project's lifecycle. With an analytical, hands-on, and autonomous approach, you contribute to the successful performance of Contract Management in your assigned project(s).
We are looking for you who are a reliable partner when it comes to the day-to-day contract administration and project execution, flow-down and preparation of subcontracts/purchase orders. We expect that you have accumulated sufficient years of experience in contract management from a similar industry, and a willingness to learn and explore the fascinating world of HVDC. You should also live by Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Responsibilities:
Lead contract management activities for your assigned portfolio or project, ensuring compliance with procedures and providing guidance to cross-functional project teams.
Develop contract management strategy considering policies, customer requirements, consortium partner interfaces, and overall execution strategy while identifying contract baselines and assessing areas of opportunity and risk.
Oversee the timely and accurate execution of commercial aspects within contract portfolios/subcontracts, including payments, claims, variation orders, warranties, and provisions.
Verifying that all parties fulfill their contractual obligations and assess the contract's success, identifying lessons learned for future contracting.
Document and communicate deficiencies, changes, and claims, while establishing and enforcing standard methodologies.
Collaborate with HE Legal on negotiation strategies, dispute resolution, and settlement agreements drafting, highlighting potential opportunity and risk and ensuring the settlement terms protect our interests.
Developing and implementing risk mitigation and opportunity plans in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
Ensure compliance with bonds and insurance provisions in contracts and coordinate with Finance and Insurance Risk Management for occurrences that may be covered by customer/third-party or HE-provided insurance.
Support Insurance Risk Management in producing damage reports and ensure accurate handling of export control matters, considering restrictions, destination laws, countries, customers, and products.
Your background:
5-10 years experience of contract management within the fields of power generation, substations, converter stations, grid integration, transmission or similar industrial plant.
Experience in processing, managing and administrating varying sizes, types and complexity of contractual agreements during the execution and closing stages of projects lifecycle. Previous experience in the power transmission or grid projects is highly desirable.
Experience in project's change management, claim management and contract-related legal issues and the possible effects in the relevant areas of responsibility regarding proposal stage and/or project execution.
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Economics or Law.
Ability to read, write, speak and negotiate in English. Additional languages are a plus.
Good communication skills and ability to interface and negotiate with stakeholders in all matters related to contracts and projects including those related to the review and process of changes.
Working knowledge/hands-on experience on contracts, being executed under Dutch law within the Netherlands market, or German Law within the German market is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information:
This role will be placed in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden, with frequent presence required at the office.
Welcome to apply latest by August 9th. Due to the summer vacation period, you may expect some delays in the process.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048. Questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
