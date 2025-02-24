Continuous Improvement Leader
2025-02-24
We're looking for a
Continuous Improvement Leader
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
As a Continuous Improvement Leader, you will play a vital role in driving improvements within our Distribution Centre in Tumba, which supports our global operations. You will lead and manage cross-functional projects, guide teams through change, and drive initiatives that improve quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
In this role, you'll be responsible for collecting and analyzing data, managing improvement projects, and implementing changes, both large and small. These projects may range from compliance-driven initiatives to efforts like digitizing document flows, with the goal of optimizing processes across the organization.
You will work closely with the Quality and ALPS teams, act as a change leader, and coach others to ensure improvements are implemented effectively. Strong communication skills will be essential as you work with stakeholders across the organization to drive results.
Who you are
You are a self-driven, proactive leader with a strong ability to manage change and inspire others. You are skilled in building relationships and networking with people across all levels of the organization. You are not afraid to take initiative and lead projects, even when challenges arise, and you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
You bring a solution-oriented mindset, always looking for ways to optimize and improve processes. You approach change with a positive, unpretentious attitude and are comfortable guiding teams through different phases of change.
What you know
As the ideal candidate for this role, you bring a strong background in the following areas:
*
Experience with Lean Six Sigma (LSS) or similar improvement methodologies, either as a project leader or contributor
*
Experience in project management
*
Strong analytical skills with a focus on process optimization
*
Proven ability to manage stakeholders and deliver results
*
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to coach and motivate teams
*
Experience with PowerPoint for presentations and effective communication
*
Familiarity with compliance requirements like GMP, REACH, FDA is an advantage
*
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment, where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, and you'll be part of a team that's driving progress in the world's most vital industries. Based in our DC Tumba facility, you'll report to the Unit Manager for Quality.
