Contingent Workforce Project Coordinator
2024-07-09
Are you passionate about workforce planning, vendor management, people analytics and project implementation? Do you want to make a difference in a dynamic organization where you get to build relationships with people from different functional areas? If yes, then this might be an opportunity just for you!
Essity - a leading global hygiene and health company and the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and JOBST is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity for you who want to contribute with your expertise in the area of contingent workforce management.
Located just a couple of minutes from Mölndal train station in Gothenburg, Essity offers you to be part of an international business setting with over 1 000 employees and many contacts across different functions, units and countries. Our office environment is modern with a very special culture focusing on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development and commitment. Want to get a glimpse of our culture? Check out our Essence of Essity film here or read the article about our team here.
About the role
This is an exciting new role within the company as we are implementing the program of contingent workforce within Essity. You will be part of our Employer Attractiveness and Talent Acquisition team within the HR Nordic & Baltics organization.
As a Contingent Workforce Project Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the program implementation and following up on our contingent workforce planning, vendor management and related analytics. You will be the single point of contact internally as well as towards the Managed Service Provider (MSP), collaborating closely with various stakeholders, including procurement, talent acquisition, HR, finance, legal and IT, while ensuring optimal utilization of our contingent workforce. The position is permanent without probation period.
Examples of tasks
Participate and drive the implementation of the Contingent Workforce Program project.
Inform and keep the business updated about the new Contingent Workforce Program.
Coordinate interactions and input related to the Contingent Workforce Program from MSP side but also internally for hiring managers, HR, IT, Procurement, Legal and Finance.
Secure compliance and legal aspects are met from the MSP .
Drive continuous improvement initiatives in line with the Contingent Workforce Program as well as ensuring delivery and take needed actions in case delivery is not met.
Collect and review performance data of Contingent Workforce Program through Vendor Management System reporting on a regular basis.
Be responsible to review and monitor KPIs related to talent quality, staffing partner quality and program operation quality.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and share insights and best practices within the field.
Who You Are
To be successful in the role you need to be a communicative and analytical team-player who operates with a solution-oriented and proactive approach, embracing change and dealing with ambiguity and complexity. Being able to autonomously drive, organize and structure your work is also key since this is a new role. You thrive in an environment where you rely on your experience, but you also enjoy exploring synergies in working together with colleagues and stakeholders at all levels. You build relationships based on trust, integrity and respect and can engage, challenge, influence and inspire people around you.
You have:
A university degree within Business Administration, Procurement or similar.
Some years' experience in contingent workforce management, or related field, preferably from a global business context.
Experience with negotiations, vendor management and supporting systems.
Knowledge about/from an MSP solution is highly desirable.
Fluency in Swedish and English (written and verbal).
A valid driver's license as you will be present at our Swedish factory sites from time to time.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and draw actionable conclusions.
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, welcome with your application! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
Due to annual leaves, the advertisement will be open for a longer period than usual. Please use the link to apply via our career site before August 16th. We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture. By breaking stigmas and taboos, you have the chance to work with a powerful purpose in a collaborative and caring work environment.
