Content Writer
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Stena Line's Content & Creative team is helping to write the next chapter in the history of one of the maritime industry's leaders. Your output will cover inspirational travel content, guides, customer-facing messages, marketing campaign copy, operational texts and much more. As a small and close-knit team, you'll work with an international group of creatives from various backgrounds to create content big and small. You will also have the unique opportunity to learn about different interconnected cultures to create compelling and inspiring copy for our international customer base.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Accountable for interpreting creative briefs to create written content that serves to motivate, inspire, educate, inform or sell depending on where our audiences are along the customer journey.
• Creating compelling headlines and body copy with an appropriate on brand tone to accommodate its purpose and place to capture the attention of the target audience.
• Identify and understand customers' needs to be able to create and align content to those needs.
• Assisting in social media campaigns by writing targeted posts and email newsletters for multiple markets.
What you will experience
This position offers a chance to learn new skills while honing your expertise on an ever-evolving team. And as Stena Line pushes forward with sustainability issues, you'll have a chance to help document a paradigm shift in the shipping and travel industry - sometimes even from the deck of a ship at sea.
Stena Line wants to continue to be a safe, flexible and attractive employer and have now introduced a flexible workplace for our office employees. We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remote will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line, your personality and collaborative spirit are as essential as your skills. We are looking a fast-thinker who will bring innovative ideas to the table across a wide variety of media. The ideal candidate is a creative personality with a professional drive who is also warm, friendly, open-minded and positive. You've got a cross-cultural curiosity and a desire to see the world from different perspectives. Your ability to pivot between tasks, chase ideas and adjust to any situation will also be a huge asset in this fast-paced, international environment.
Qualifications:
• Strong and proven record of excellent writing demonstrated in a professional portfolio as a Content Writer, Copywriter or similar role.
• Exceptional writing, editing, proofreading and research skills.
• Experience in content marketing and online content strategy.
• Ability to prepare well-structured drafts using Content Management Systems.
• Strong understanding of SEO and a passionate belief in customer-centric writing.
• Fluency in spoken and written English is essential.
As a part of your application, we would like you to share your professional portfolio with us. We are so curious of your previous work!
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Travel department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than 13th of January, 2023. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Lukasz Borowczyk, Content Production Manager at lukasz.borowczyk@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Anna Svedberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, anna.svedberg@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
7293288