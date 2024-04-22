Content Manager
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Billhop AB i Stockholm
About Billhop
Through our unorthodox buyer funded approach we bridge the card acceptance gap that the B2B space faces, enabling the financial fluidity that businesses gain by optimizing cash flow through card payments.
Billhop is a people-focused scale-up that values personal and business growth equally. Colleagues at Billhop appreciate the combination of a stimulating and ambitious job environment with a trusting and encouraging culture together with a high amount of flexibility and respect for people's private lives. Investing in our people, by offering competitive benefits as well as development opportunities, is a given for us. We are proud of being a diverse group of people helping each other to continuously challenge ourselves and to develop great products for our clients.
The Role
Join us as our new Content Manager and drive our content strategy forward. You will be responsible for creating, curating, and distributing content across multiple channels, engaging industry stakeholders, enhancing brand visibility, and supporting company growth objectives. Additionally, you'll play a pivotal role in our lead generation activities, crafting compelling content tailored to resonate with target audiences and fuel engagement and conversions across the sales funnel. This role demands strategic thinking, hands-on content creation, and a deep interest in the fintech landscape.
Leveraging client insights and analytics tools, you'll assess the performance of activities, identifying trends and opportunities for optimization. As part of the dynamic commercial team of six, you'll be a key contributor in most sales and marketing activities. Furthermore, you'll collaborate closely with colleagues from various departments such as Product, Client Operations, Legal, and People Operations to shape impactful content and support important messaging initiatives.
Responsibilities:
Producing targeted and compelling content across all our digital channels, including our website, blog, ads and social media.
Planning and developing campaigns, concepts, and ongoing communication activities in close collaboration with the team.
Collecting data and client insights to identify trending topics and opportunities within key industries, media and target groups in order to write topical and persuasive content that drives awareness of our brand and services.
Review and edit content to make sure it aligns with our brand voice and adds value for customers.
The role will be located at the Stockholm office or hybrid remote and you will report to our Chief Commercial Officer.
About you:
You are as passionate about building something together with others as we are. You get excited by the idea of joining an ambitious scale-up journey and are curious to learn more about the fintech industry, B2B payments solutions and our business. You approach work in an analytical but pragmatic way, while being solution-oriented and collaborative.
Experience & skills:
Proven experience in content management/copywriting
Strong ability to translate complex financial or technical concepts into clear, engaging content for our audiences.
Experienced from B2B marketing
Experience from Fintech or SaaS would be highly advantageous
Experience in supporting lead generation and proficiency with CMS, Google Ads, and HubSpot is a bonus
Fluent in English and excellent writing and editing skills
Personality (connected to our company cornerstones):
"One team" - Foster a culture of collaboration and unity by promoting teamwork and shared goals
"People first" - Prioritize the needs and well-being of team members, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment
"Act now" - Take proactive and decisive action to seize opportunities and address challenges promptly
"Own it" - Lead by example in taking ownership of tasks and projects, demonstrating accountability and responsibility Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: annika.lidefelt@billhop.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kungsgatan 10
111 43 STOCKHOLM
