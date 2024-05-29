Content Designer Manager
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers around the world to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized, and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India, France and the US.
About the role
We are looking for a Content Design Manager to create exciting and long-lasting impact for our users in all in-product experiences.
You will be working in partnership with design, product, and marketing and be responsible for hands-on driving and executing the content that supports our digital products. This role is located at our HQ in Stockholm.
What you will do:
Determine an overall strategy for in-product content throughout all touchpoints and product experiences.
Establishes systems and processes that will support the democratization of writing and ensures a consistent tone of voice across the whole TrusTrace platform.
Ensure alignment of strategy with Brand & Marketing stakeholders and counterparts.
Lead the production of content, e.g., UX copy, tooltips, in-app guides, tutorials and training material, and other product communication material.
Work across teams, coordinate requests from multiple teams and align work between teams as well as proactively find opportunities within multiple teams.
Advocate and demonstrate the value of writing across teams within domains.
Requirements:
Great communicator and storyteller, with experience working in cross-functional teams and collaborating with various stakeholders.
Proven track record of delivering and measuring the impact of content within a product organization.
Experience in creating a tone of voice guidance and content strategy.
Excellent collaboration with UX design teams and Documentation team.
Trusted mentor to more junior team members, as well as confident educator to stakeholders.
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
Having worked with or towards B2B/Enterprise.
Experience working in a complex, fast-moving product organisation.
Experience with a global customer base across multiple languages.
Working with tools like Pendo to create in-app guides.
Your style:
You appreciate collaborations and teamwork, and at the same time you can work autonomously to ensure preparation and progress of tasks.
You are good in balancing precision and speed, and feel confident in a fast pace influenced by an experimental mindset.
You have excellent communication skills.
You are fluent in English.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen the visual identity of a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerating sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multicultural, multilingual team.
Fixed salary with benefits.
A hybrid work model.
