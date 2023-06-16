Consultant Assignement: Data Engineer - Analytics and Data Platforms
2023-06-16
We are looking for a sub-consultant or a person for a limited employment for a consultant assignment for a big retail client based in Stockholm.
Period from: 2023-07-03
Period to: 2023-12-31
The consultant needs to be able to be on-site 100% of the time.
Job Description
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Does big data with unlimited learning opportunities sound interesting?
Look no further, we are looking for a Data Engineer to join our product area, Analytics and Data Platforms. The person will focus on data processing reporting and advanced analytics capabilities across the whole value chain.
About the position & team
You will be a part of Omni Expansion Analytics team where we like to leverage modern data warehouse processes and techniques to build robust solutions. We are a self-managing Scrum team that has a hands-on attitude and likes to take on new challenges that add business value.
We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds, and we believe you will enjoy working here if you're passionate about data and have worked hands-on with data warehousing and analytics in the past.
We appreciate your solid foundations in database principles and/or software engineering, as these go together when building robust BI and advanced analytics solutions.
Qualifications
Ideally you have:
Experience in software development and testing in the field of Data & Analytics specifically working with Data Warehouses, this includes:
• A DevOps mindset embracing Engineering Principles, which emphasizes on automation, continuous integration and end-to-end ownership of solutions
• Experience in Agile and Scrum Frameworks
• Experience from successful delivery of high-quality outcomes
• Experience in SQL Server Analysis Services / Azure Analysis Services (Tabular Engine / DAX)
• Experience working in Microsoft Azure Front End Environment / PowerShell (Resource groups, storage accounts, automation ND)
• Experience working with SQL Server
• Experience working with Source Code Control: Azure DevOps Repository / GIT (Pipelines test is bonus)
Big Plus if you have:
• Experience in Big Data file formats (Avro, Parquet)
• Experience in coding object-oriented programming languages such as Python
• Experience in Google Cloud Platform
• Experience in DBT
The candidate needs to have at least 10 years experience from similar role.
Required cloud certification: Azure 900 (Consultant is expected to have certificate at latest 1 month after start, if not already certified)
Apply before 21st of June with:
• A CV in word format
• Your availibility
