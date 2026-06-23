Construction Worker
Lw Sverige AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Nacka Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Nacka
2026-06-23
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lw Sverige AB i Nacka
, Stockholm
, Tyresö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
LW Sverige is looking for workers for our roof and facade department. Are you ready for new tasks and challenges? Are you interested in working in an innovative and fun company with development opportunities? Then we have the job for you.
What we are doing as a business We work on facades and roofs all over Sweden, using all kinds of materials.
Some examples: Roof
Sheet metal
Roof bricks
Membrane
Installing roof beams
Façade
Brick façade
Glass
Plaster
Metal
Stone
ACP panels
Mineral boards
Who are you? You have experience in the construction industry, are production-oriented, and focus on quality. You're self-motivated, team-oriented, and have strong problem-solving skills. You can work at a fast pace while maintaining high standards and providing great service.
What we offer:
Pension plan via Fora
Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK per year
5 extra paid days off annually (on top of vacation days)
Collective agreement according to the Plåt och ventilationsavtalet
Location and Workplace:
Our head office is located in Stockholm, and this is our main base. We have projects in various locations across Sweden, and in your application, you can indicate whether you prefer to work in Stockholm or elsewhere.
Please note: The construction industry is dynamic, and we cannot guarantee a permanent position in a specific location – not even in Stockholm. If you are applying for a job in Gothenburg or another city outside Stockholm, it may involve temporary projects with per diem compensation, but such opportunities are not always available.
We see it as a positive if you are open to working in different locations, although we will of course take your preferences into account.
Who are we? LW is one of Sweden's leading companies in roof and facades, with our headquarters and factory in Stockholm, Sweden. We deliver solutions across the roof and façade area and are currently working on exciting projects nationwide. LW is in an expansive phase, offering great opportunities to grow, take on responsibilities, and develop professionally. With us, only you set the limits for your own development!
At our company, diversity and gender equality are a fundamental part of our culture. We particularly welcome female applicants, as women are currently underrepresented in our industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6275279-2065456". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LW Sverige AB
(org.nr 556398-8244), https://jobb.lwab.se
111 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9974197