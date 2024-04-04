Construction Manager
AFNORD is seeking a seasoned Facilities Project Manager to bolster our team in Skellefteå. As the Project Manager, you'll spearhead small to medium-scale building projects, covering civil work, carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, sprinklers, and associated tasks.
Responsibilities:
Project Planning and Execution: Craft and execute project plans aligned with organizational goals, ensuring punctual completion within budgetary confines.
Stakeholder Management: Forge robust collaborations with internal teams, comprehending project requisites and furnishing regular updates on progress.
Vendor Management: Liaise with vendors to align with project specifications, ensuring the delivery of top-tier results.
Budget and Risk Management: Vigilantly monitor project expenditures, preempt potential risks, and enact effective mitigation strategies.
Documentation and Reporting: Uphold precise project documentation, generating comprehensive progress reports for managerial perusal.
Additional Experience Requirements:
Educational Background: A Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Architecture, or a related discipline is mandatory.
Project Management Experience: Showcase a proven track record of adeptly managing construction projects.
Communication Skills: Exhibit excellent communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management proficiencies.
Proficiency in Tools: Demonstrate adeptness in leveraging diverse project management tools to streamline workflows and bolster efficiency.
Language Proficiency: Fluency in English is indispensable for effective communication in our multinational milieu.
If you're equipped with the requisite expertise and seek an opportunity to contribute to pioneering ventures in the facilities realm, we encourage you to apply. Join the vibrant AFNORD team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions. Så ansöker du
