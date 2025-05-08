Concrete workers (Turkish speaking)
A-Staffing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A-Staffing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Stenungsund
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2025-05-08Erfarenheter
At least 3 years work experience
Lön och anställningsvillkor
According to the construction agreement (Byggavtalet)
Job description
We are looking for you who have experience in the construction industry or professional certificates a minimum of 3 years as a carpenter or concrete worker (Steelfixer, formworkers).
For these assignments, we require language skills in Turkish, and it is an advantage if you also have proficiency in Swedish or English.
It is important that you work efficiently and carefully, maintain a good team spirit and represent the customer and A-Staffing. Start-up is done as agreed.
Apply as soon as possible, we will review applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Marangoz veya beton isçisi olarak en az 3 yil insaat sektöründe veya mesleki sertifikalarda deneyime sahip olan sizleri ariyoruz.
Bu görevler için Türkçe dil becerisi gereklidir ve ayrica Isveççe veya Ingilizce bilmek avantaj saglar.
Verimli ve dikkatli çalismaniz, iyi bir ekip ruhunu korumaniz ve A-Staffing'i iyi bir sekilde temsil etmeniz önemlidir.
Basvurulari sürekli olarak inceleyecegiz. Basvurunuzu bekliyoruz.
About us
Do you want to be involved in building a fast-growing Company? We need new colleagues in construction for several of our workplaces and hope that you want to join our team.
Since we are members of Byggföretagen, we apply the construction (Byggavtalet) agreement to our employees.
We have a wide network of contacts with both larger and smaller companies, where we can give you a workplace based on what you are looking for, your knowledge and experience! Some examples of assignments are renovation of schools, new production infrastructure, new production of offices and housing, etc.
We are quality and environmental certified according to ISO 9 001 and 14 001.
We deliver the right skills to your company. A-Staffing (Former VMP Group) has extensive experience and specializes in the electrical engineering and construction industry. We offer both staffing and recruitment of professional workers and civil servants.
The previous name has been VMP Group AB, the name change was made in 2021. Please visit our website and read more at www.astaffing.se/
Hizli büyüyen bir sirkete dahil olmak ister misiniz? Birkaç is yerimiz için insaatta yeni is arkadaslarimiza ihtiyacimiz var ve ekibimize katilmak istediginizi umuyoruz.
Farkli sirketlerle bilgi ve deneyiminize göre size bir is yeri verebilecegimiz genis bir iletisim agimiz var! Örnegin okullarin yenilenmesi, yeni üretim altyapisi, ofislerin ve konutlarin yeni üretimi vb.
ISO 9 001 ve 14 001'e göre kalite ve çevre sertifikasina sahibiz.
A-Staffing (Eski adiyla VMP Group) genis bir deneyime sahiptir ve elektrik mühendisligi ve insaat endüstrisinde uzmanlasmistir. Profesyonel isçi ve memur alimlarinin kadrolasmasini sagliyoruz.
Önceki ismi VMP Group AB olan sirketimiz 2021 yilinda ismini degistirdi. Lütfen web sitemizi ziyaret edin. www.astaffing.se/ Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5912". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A-Staffing Sweden AB
(org.nr 556579-5332), https://www.astaffing.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
A-Staffing Construction AB Jobbnummer
9328335