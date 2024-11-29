Computer Vision Expert
About the Role:
We are looking for a Computer Vision Expert on behalf of our client. This role requires an experienced and innovative individual with a blend of academic and industrial experience in Computer Vision and AI.Your work will span both component and architecture levels as you tackle cutting-edge algorithm and systems development. You'll work on multi-view camera systems for tracking, scene understanding, and more, with a focus on application-specific algorithm research, requirements analysis, performance benchmarking, and computer optimization. This positionoffers a hands-on opportunity to shape and refine AI and CV technologies.
Key Skills & Experience:
Advanced CV & Systems Architecture: At least 5 years of experience in state-of- the-art CV algorithms and system-wide architecture for commercial applications.
Specialized Expertise: Deep understanding of person/object pose detection, tracking, motion and action recognition, and multi-view geometry, camera calibration, 3D reconstruction, and scene analysis.
Problem-Solving & Debugging: Strong analytical and debugging abilities to tackle complex technical challenges.
Software Architecture & Design: Familiarity with best practices in software architecture and API design.
ML/DNN Optimization: Experience in optimizing ML/DNN performance, including CUDA.
Proficiency in English
Social skills in a multi-cultural environment
Qualification:
MSc Engineering degree CV/AI - required
PhD Engineering degree CV/AI - preferred
Required skills:
Tracking, ML/DNN, technical challenges, Action recognition, 3D Reconstruction, deep neural network, Analytic, person detection, Software Architecture, Machine Learning, Camera Calibration, Computer Vision, multi-view geometry, Object Detection, Motion, System Architecture, scene analysis, motion recognition, Cuda, API Design, Debugging, Computer Vision Algorithms.
Languages:English(Proficient)
Further information:
Experience/background in Computer Vision connected to Real time, human pose and so on is preferred.
Apply today and be part of a team that's redefining the possibilities in AI and Computer Vision!
Assignment period: 09 Dec 2024 - 30 Sep 2025
