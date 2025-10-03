Computer Vision Engineer
At Synclair Vision we're building the "eyes and brains" of tomorrow's drones and autonomous systems. We're a small, fast-moving team that's becoming a known name in Sweden's defense tech scene - and now we're looking for someone to lead our work on embedded vision devices.
This isn't a big-company job description with rigid boxes to fit into. The role will be shaped around you. If you love computer vision, edge AI, and pushing hardware to its limits, you'll have the freedom to grow into a leadership position, set direction, and make real impact from day one.
What you'll be doing (together with us):
Drive development of embedded vision systems for UAV/UGV platforms
Work closely with our AI and optics team to bring research into real products
Shape our software/hardware integration strategy for edge devices
Experiment, prototype, and help define our product roadmap as we scale
What we value:
Curiosity and hands-on problem solving
Solid background in computer vision, embedded AI, or related fields
Startup mindset: flexibility, ownership, teamwork
A drive to build something that matters for both defense and civil applications
We're growing, and this is a chance to be part of that journey from the inside. You'll get flexibility, responsibility, and the excitement of shaping a company that's on its way to becoming the drone industry's go-to vision supplier.
