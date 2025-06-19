Component Engineer till Beyond Gravity Linköping
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
Beyond Gravity is looking for a talented Component Engineer to join our team and support our sites with the latest flight-proven standard components. This role involves close cooperation with our engineers and supply chain, ensuring a structured approach to setting up our new system. You will join us in changing and refining the way we work in an innovative industry with endless opportunities for improvement. You will be part of a dedicated team with the ambition to innovate space!
Your Mission
As a Component Engineer, you will play a key role in supporting our product development and ensuring our components meet the highest standards. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams in the product development process, from concept to production.
• Creating and maintaining technical documentation for components and assemblies.
• Working closely with suppliers and internal teams to evaluate and select components that meet performance, cost, and quality requirements.
Your Story
Must's:
• Bachelor or Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent work experience.
• You communicate very well in English.
• You have worked with product development and technical documentation.
• Have experience of a CAD system, preferably Catia V5.
• Have experience of a PLM system, preferably Teamcenter.
Nice to have's:
• Attention to Detail: Understanding what is important.
• Global Collaboration: Ability to work with designers and system engineers worldwide.
• Team Player: Flexibility and teamwork, especially with project teams relying on your input.
• Independence: Capability to work independently. Because the role has flexible working hours and the option to work remote partly.
• Design Expertise: Trained in the design of machine parts.
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Breno Silva
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva| breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
