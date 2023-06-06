Compliance Specialist, Powerbox
Powerbox is growing and now looking for a talented Compliance Specialist to join the team in Stockholm.
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our Product & Sourcing team in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
We are currently seeking a Compliance Specialist to join the team.
The primary responsibility of this role is to maintain a systematic and well-functioning environmental, health, and safety system (EHS) while considering all aspects of Powerbox and Cosel Group's requirements. As a Compliance Specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring that all parts of the organization are following laws, regulatory aspects and customer requirements within the company. Reporting to the VP of Business Development & Operations, the Compliance Specialist will be part of the Quality Management team, as well as the annual Product Regulatory Review team.
Tasks & responsibilites
• Develop and maintain the systematic work of environmental, health, safety and sustainability objectives.
• Continuously review regulatory aspects related to the company and its products.
• Identify, report, and propose corrective and preventive actions in the event of deviations.
• Perform environmental investigations, classify significant environmental aspects and lead site Q & E managers to map environmental laws that concern the business.
• Identify, assess, and report the presence of all minerals, toxic or restricted substances in our products.
• Ensure our products are compliant with relevant regulations and declarations (RoHS, REACH/SVHC, TSCA, UKCA, Conflict Minerals) in order to fulfill requirements from customers and authorities.
• Keep up to date on, as well as conduct annual reviews and audits of legal compliance.
• Educate all parts of the organization, partners and suppliers about environmental, health and safety, and social responsibility objectives.
• Prepare and perform audits and reviews with suppliers, partners and the quality assurance team.
• Manage and maintain input from all suppliers to BOMcheck software and SCIP registration.
• Participate in the evaluation of new suppliers and partners.
• Make relevant declarations as requested by customers and authorities.
• Support sales and marketing with customer requests and demands related to ESG.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A degree in Natural Sciences, Chemistry or equivalent
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in ESG work, RoHS, and REACH compliance
• A general understanding of related ESG laws
• Experience in Compliance Management systems e.g: Assent, Ecovadis, Odette, SAQ or Ecomundo
• Strong communication skills
• Fluent in English both verbal and written
The Compliance Specialist will act as a role model applying a leadership style characterized by a dedication to win and to drive continuous business improvements. You will also act in a coaching role within your own working domain and be an ambassador for sharing "Best Practices" across the entire Powerbox Corporation.
Personality
To be successful in this role, we believe you have excellent planning skills and the ability to network and liaise with stakeholders at all levels. You are a team player and are able to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to achieve results. You are a strong communicator, both verbal and written, to effectively articulate and implement compliance measures across the organization. In addition, you have the ability to take initiative and be proactive in identifying and proposing solutions to potential compliance issues.Publiceringsdatum2023-06-06Så ansöker du
