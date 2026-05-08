Compliance Officer Cmmc And Ce+
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-08
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Your role
As a CMMC & CE+ Compliance Officer within the Group IT Compliance Office, you will play a key role in ensuring Saab's compliance with international defence-related cybersecurity standards such as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), and potentially DefStan.
These frameworks are essential to Saab's ability to operate in global defence markets. In this role, you will ensure that compliance is not treated as a one-time effort, but as an embedded, operational capability integrated into everyday IT operations.
You will act as a bridge between governance, risk management, technical security, and audit readiness across defence-related cybersecurity standards
Core Purpose of the Role, ensures that:
Security controls are designed, implemented, documented, and operating effectively
The organization remains audit-ready at all times
IT operations align with regulatory, contractual, and customer specific cybersecurity requirements
Compliance is sustainable, scalable, and continuously improved
Audit management and evidence handling are structured, traceable, and efficient
Alignment is maintained between CMMC, CE+, and related standards (e.g. NIST SP 800-171, ISO/IEC 27001)
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Your profile
You are a structured and highly organized professional with hands-on experience in cybersecurity compliance and regulatory frameworks. You thrive in complex environments where security, traceability, and governance are mission-critical.
You are collaborative and pragmatic, comfortable working across organizational and geographical boundaries, and confident in driving change while maintaining trust.
Qualifications
Experience working with CMMC, Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), or comparable cybersecurity standards is required (Relevant certifications are highly valued)
Proven experience in information security governance, preferably aligned with ISO/IEC 27001
Strong understanding of on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud environments
Experience designing and documenting standard operating procedures that leverage digital tools, AI, or automation to improve consistency and productivity
Ability to translate regulatory requirements into actionable technical controls and guidance for IT teams
Excellent written and verbal communication skills - all communication is conducted in English
The role requires successful completion of a security vetting in accordance with applicable security protection regulations. For positions requiring security clearance, additional citizenship requirements may apply
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant experience
Saab offers:
A dynamic and innovative work environment with a strong security mission
Opportunities for professional development and certification
A culture built on trust, long-term thinking, and continuous improvement
The opportunity to make a real difference in creating a safer and more secure world
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901377