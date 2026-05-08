Compliance Officer Cmmc And Ce+

Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-05-08


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Your role

As a CMMC & CE+ Compliance Officer within the Group IT Compliance Office, you will play a key role in ensuring Saab's compliance with international defence-related cybersecurity standards such as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), and potentially DefStan.
These frameworks are essential to Saab's ability to operate in global defence markets. In this role, you will ensure that compliance is not treated as a one-time effort, but as an embedded, operational capability integrated into everyday IT operations.
You will act as a bridge between governance, risk management, technical security, and audit readiness across defence-related cybersecurity standards
Core Purpose of the Role, ensures that:

Security controls are designed, implemented, documented, and operating effectively

The organization remains audit-ready at all times

IT operations align with regulatory, contractual, and customer specific cybersecurity requirements

Compliance is sustainable, scalable, and continuously improved

Audit management and evidence handling are structured, traceable, and efficient

Alignment is maintained between CMMC, CE+, and related standards (e.g. NIST SP 800-171, ISO/IEC 27001)


This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.


Your profile

You are a structured and highly organized professional with hands-on experience in cybersecurity compliance and regulatory frameworks. You thrive in complex environments where security, traceability, and governance are mission-critical.
You are collaborative and pragmatic, comfortable working across organizational and geographical boundaries, and confident in driving change while maintaining trust.

Qualifications

Experience working with CMMC, Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), or comparable cybersecurity standards is required (Relevant certifications are highly valued)

Proven experience in information security governance, preferably aligned with ISO/IEC 27001

Strong understanding of on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud environments

Experience designing and documenting standard operating procedures that leverage digital tools, AI, or automation to improve consistency and productivity

Ability to translate regulatory requirements into actionable technical controls and guidance for IT teams

Excellent written and verbal communication skills - all communication is conducted in English

The role requires successful completion of a security vetting in accordance with applicable security protection regulations. For positions requiring security clearance, additional citizenship requirements may apply

A minimum of a Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant experience


Saab offers:

A dynamic and innovative work environment with a strong security mission

Opportunities for professional development and certification

A culture built on trust, long-term thinking, and continuous improvement

The opportunity to make a real difference in creating a safer and more secure world



What you will be part of

Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.

Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here

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Jobbnummer
9901377

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