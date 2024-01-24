Compensation & Performance Partner - Nordic Cluster
2024-01-24
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role you will work as part of teams of Human Resources specialists and managers to deliver the strategy for a specific HR functional area in Europe, in alignment with Group directives and wider HR strategy.
Reporting to the Compensation and Performance Manager, you will represent the needs of the area to the global Performance & Reward function and collaborate with HR Business Partners and HR Services to provide a seamless service to the business.
You will be located in Västerås and your responsibilities will span Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Baltics.
Your responsibilities
Act as speaking partner to the business to advise on strategy, process and policy, and best practice approach in relation to Compensation & Performance.
Manage and direct compensation programs and manage the legislative impact of reward policies and practices.
Implement total rewards processes and procedures in alignment with ABB guidance, policy, and procedures.
Partner with HRBPs, business leaders and consult the respective P&R Function to understand current issues that can be supported or resolved through existing, new, and improved HR practices, processes, or policies.
Monitor Total Rewards market trends, to recommend consistent solutions.
Act as key point of contact for the Group Expert Services. Actively contribute to and support Group Expert Services design projects and pilots.
Work with the Operational HR Services team to optimize support for the relevant processes and monitors service delivery in accordance with Service Level Agreement.
Manage local exception requests to policy and escalate as necessary.
Manage adherence to agreed financial plans and budgets.
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in the area of HR, with a minimum of 3 years of experience in HR and Compensation.
Expert in compensation programs and their administration and the broader HR strategy, anticipating customer needs and identifying solutions.
Experience in working in a global organization is preferred, with demonstrated cultural sensitivity, and experience dealing with multiple countries.
In addition, you bring a good portion of pragmatism, decisiveness, and willingness to develop solutions, and proven economic skills.
You are proven in dealing with HR colleagues and executives, effectively communicates, collaborates, and interfaces with senior management.
Your way of working is characterized by a clear service orientation and a high degree of independence, so that you can drive your tasks and projects forward quickly and on your own responsibility.
Your high commitment, resilience and flexibility will help you to develop solutions even for challenging topics and time bottlenecks.
Advanced Microsoft Excel skills and HRIS where SAP and Workday are considered meriting.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Carl Henrik Wenger, +41 79 643 30 81, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland +46 72 461 21 62.
Please apply latest by the 31st of January, 2024.
Please apply latest by the 31st of January, 2024.

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
