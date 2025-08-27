Compensation & Benefits Manager
2025-08-27
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELLYou? A seasoned Compensation & Benefits expert with deep knowledge of Norwegian rewards, background in consultancy and executive pay.Role? Partake in driving Vend's total rewards strategy with focus on Norway, executive compensation, and strategic reward initiatives and special projects.Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need - whether it's a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.Location? Join us in our modern and central Stockholm or Oslo office! We offer the flexibility to work remotely 2-3 days a week: your choice, your balance.Why us? In this role, you'll have the opportunity to work closely with executive leadership and the Board's Remuneration Committee, directly influencing Vend's strategic compensation decisions. You'll be at the forefront of shaping our rewards approach in a listed company environment, while also leading high-impact projects such as mergers, demergers, and tailored incentive programs. You'll become part of a collaborative and values-driven culture, rooted in Nordic principles and committed to sustainable growth.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- Experienced: Preferably 8-10+ years in Compensation & Benefits, ideally in a global or Nordic setting
- Expert: Strong background in executive compensation and Norwegian employment legislation (pension, insurance, obligations, and praxis)
- Analytical: Excellent modeling and benchmarking skills; advanced Excel proficiency is a must
- Governance-savvy: Proven experience with boards, remuneration committees, and listed company compliance
- Multilingual: Fluent in English, Swedish, and/or Norwegian strongly preferred (to work seamlessly across Nordic teams)
- Structured & discreet: Dependable, agile, detail-oriented, and comfortable handling pay matters
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?As Compensation & Benefits Manager, you'll play a key role in developing and delivering Vend's reward strategy. Your work will span everything from designing competitive benefit programs to advising the Remuneration Committee on executive pay. If you are located in Stockholm, you are required to travel to Oslo a few days per month.A week in your role might include:
- Leading annual reward cycles (salary reviews, corporate remuneration reporting, bonus programs, LTIs) across several markets
- Advising People Partners and senior leaders on complex compensation topics
- Conducting benchmarking and pay modeling to guide strategic decisions
- Supporting the Remuneration Committee with governance, documentation, and compliance
- Partnering with Finance, Legal, and Talent teams on M&As, restructurings, and special incentive schemes
Your team:You'll report to the Director of Compensation & Benefits, who is part of Vend's People Leadership Team. Together, you'll support the EVP People & Communications and the Board's Remuneration Committee. We're a tight-knit, high-expertise team, working closely with colleagues across functions and countries.The challenge to turn into an opportunity:Navigating a fast-moving listed company environment with evolving legal and governance requirements is demanding. But for the right person, this is a rare opportunity to shape rewards strategy, strengthen compliance, and directly influence the company's most senior decision-making.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!Send in your application by the latest on the 28th of September.Senior TA Partner Cecilia Bergerståhl (cecilia.bergerstahl(at)vend.com) is happy to provide information together with Gustaf Svenander (Director of Compensation and Benefits) about the daily work and answer any questions you may have.Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
