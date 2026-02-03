Compensation and Benefits Manager
2026-02-03
Do you want full ownership of the Compensation & Benefits agenda in a complex organization with strong collective bargaining agreements, high compliance requirements, and a clear link to business performance? Then this role is something for you.
As Compensation & Benefits Manager, you are responsible for managing and developing competitive, fair, and compliant compensation and benefits programs for employees in Sweden. You work closely with managers, HR, Payroll, and union representatives and act as the go-to expert within salary, benefits, bonuses, and regulatory matters.
A key part of the role is to lead the preparation and implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Act in Sweden, ensuring both legal compliance and a practical, business-ready rollout.
The role reports to the Director Human Resources Sweden and does not include people management responsibility.
What we offer:
A key specialist role with ownership and impact
A central role in preparing the organization for the EU Pay Transparency Act
The opportunity to shape and develop the Compensation & Benefits agenda in Sweden
A professional environment with close collaboration across HR, business, and Unions
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Business Partnering
Support managers with job evaluations, salary setting, salary offers, and training within compensation. Ensure market competitiveness and internal equity.
Salary Setting & Governance
Own the salary-setting strategy and ensure clarity, consistency, and compliance across the organization. Enable managers to take ownership of salary decisions.
Annual Compensation Cycle
Lead annual salary reviews, legally required salary surveys and mappings, bonus processes, and other recurring Compensation & Benefits activities.
EU Pay Transparency Act - Project Ownership
Prepare, coordinate, and launch the EU Pay Transparency Act in Sweden. Translate legal requirements into clear processes, tools, and guidance for managers and HR. Ensure readiness across systems, data, policies, and communication.
Compliance & Union Relations
Own negotiations with unions related to Compensation & Benefits. Ensure compliance with legislation, collective bargaining agreements, local agreements, and local implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Act.
Bonus & Incentives
Manage bonus and incentive programs in line with corporate policies, ensuring both value creation and local compliance.
Benefits Management
Oversee and further develop the benefits offering, including the car policy.
Collaboration & Continuous Improvement
Work closely with HR, Payroll, and the business to improve Total Rewards processes, increase efficiency, and ensure high-quality delivery and a strong employee experience.
Who You Are:
You are confident in your expertise, structured, and business-oriented. You communicate clearly, build trust easily, and are comfortable taking full ownership of a specialist area with high expectations on accuracy and compliance.
For This Role, You Will Need:
University degree (Bachelor Level) or equivalent experience
Proven experience in leading regulatory or compliance-related projects, preferably related to pay transparency or equal pay
Deep knowledge of compensation structures, benefits, labour law, and collective bargaining agreements
Strong analytical skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions
Experience of working with Unions and handle negotiations
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Preferred Qualifications That Set You Apart:
Extensive experience within Compensation & Benefits in larger organizations
Strong understanding of career frameworks, job architecture, and salary structures
Experience from Teknikavtalet, both Blue-collar and White-collar
Our Culture & Commitment to You:
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results.
About Us
WHY EMERSON
Our Commitment to Our People
At Emerson, we are motivated by a spirit of collaboration that helps our diverse, multicultural teams across the world drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable. And we want you to join us in our bold aspiration.
We have built an engaged community of inquisitive, dedicated people who thrive knowing they are welcomed, trusted, celebrated, and empowered to solve the world's most complex problems - for our customers, our communities, and the planet. You'll contribute to this vital work while further developing your skills through our award-winning employee development programs. We are a proud corporate citizen in every city where we operate and are committed to our people, our communities, and the world at large. We take this responsibility seriously and strive to make a positive impact through every endeavor.
At Emerson, you'll see firsthand that our people are at the center of everything we do. So, let's go. Let's think differently. Learn, collaborate, and grow. Seek opportunity. Push boundaries. Be empowered to make things better. Speed up to break through. Let's go, together.
ABOUT EMERSON
Emerson is a global leader in automation technology and software. Through our deep domain expertise and legacy of flawless execution, Emerson helps customers in critical industries like life sciences, energy, power and renewables, chemical and advanced factory automation operate more sustainably while improving productivity, energy security and reliability.
With global operations and a comprehensive portfolio of software and technology, we are helping companies implement digital transformation to measurably improve their operations, conserve valuable resources and enhance their safety.
We offer equitable opportunities, celebrate diversity, and embrace challenges with confidence that, together, we can make an impact across a broad spectrum of countries and industries. Join our team - let's go!
