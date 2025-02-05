Community Programs Specialist
PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB
Community Programs Specialist
Location: Stockholm
Job Type: Full-time
Department: Community & Marketing
Are you passionate about gaming communities and creating engaging experiences for players? We are looking for a Community Programs Specialist to design, execute, and oversee strategic community initiatives that strengthen our connection with core audiences. If you thrive in planning, coordination, and behind-the-scenes execution, this is the role for you!
What You'll Do:
Manage Community Programs - Plan, budget, and execute high-impact initiatives, ensuring smooth coordination and delivery.
Oversee Key Events - Lead the organization and support of major community events such as Grandest LAN, HOI4 Frontlines, Modcon, Influencer Summits, and PDXCon.
Support Merch Initiatives - Assist in the development and promotion of branded merchandise, such as plushies and collectibles.
Develop New Engagement Programs - Create innovative content strategies (e.g., tutorials, feature breakdowns) to expand and deepen community engagement.
Lead Regional Outreach - Coordinate community activities in key regions like China, managing outreach efforts and local engagement strategies.
Manage External Partners - Vet and oversee relationships with external vendors or contractors (e.g., Community Ambassadors for regional support).
Align with Marketing & Studio Teams - Work with Product Marketing Managers (PMMs) and Development Relations teams to ensure marketing alignment, while independently running community initiatives.
Support Multiple Brands - Operate as part of a centralized team, managing programs across 2-3 different game brands.
What We're Looking For:
Proven Experience in Community Program Management - Strong background in event planning, program execution, and community engagement strategy.
Strategic & Independent Thinking - Ability to manage programs autonomously while ensuring alignment with broader business objectives.
Behind-the-Scenes Leadership - Comfortable working in a coordination and execution role without direct engagement with players.
Product Ownership Mindset - Deep understanding of assigned game brands and their communities.
Strong Organizational & Budgeting Skills - Ability to handle program logistics, timelines, and financial planning effectively.
Experience with Regional Outreach - Familiarity with global gaming communities, particularly in markets like China, is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Work with passionate gaming communities on exciting projects.
Be part of a dynamic, centralized team supporting multiple brands.
Shape the future of community engagement through innovative programs.
Collaborate with top industry professionals in a fast-paced and creative environment.
If you're ready to take ownership of impactful community programs and make a difference, we'd love to hear from you!
If you're ready to take ownership of impactful community programs and make a difference, we'd love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
E-post: elin.trosgard@paradoxinteractive.com
