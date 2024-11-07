Communication Business Partner
Who you are
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. It's part of our mission to ensure we put people at the heart of our business - we know that happy IKEA people equals happy IKEA customers. As continue to build an IKEA for generations to come, guided by our purpose-driven culture, our people agenda has never been more important! So, are you an experienced communication professional with a genuine interest and passion for people and culture topics? Then keep on reading, this might be your chance to come and join our journey!
We believe that to thrive in this role you must be:
Enjoying the role as a communication sparring partner where you support, challenge, and coach stakeholders on all levels of seniority.
Passionate about communication relating to People & Culture (our equivalent to HR) including employer branding, leadership, equality, diversity, and inclusion topics and creating a meaningful co-worker experience
Resilient and trust your judgment in difficult situations
Someone who doesn't need all the answers but can navigate in the unknown
Able to act and advise on both very strategic matters as well as having the ability to draft clear and concise messages
Excellent in English, both verbal and written.
Last but certainly not least, you embody the IKEA values and are not afraid to find your way and test and learn in changing times.
Do you also bring the following experience from:
Both external and internal communication, preferably from a global context.
Solid experience of change and crisis communication.
Operational, tactical, and strategic communication work.
Working proactively in situations where you need to navigate in the unknown.
Does this sound like a match? Then keep on reading and apply if the role sparks your interest!
A day in your life with us
In this role, you will be part of a team who are the go-to people for all communication related to our P&C business agenda. To enable Group People & Culture to be the voice and influencers of our people agenda both internally and externally, you will work close to the business where decisions are made. You will do this by working together with the team on one or more strategic areas such as health & well-being, total rewards, equality, diversity & Inclusion, learning, talent & leadership.
You will be partnering effectively with colleagues in the full range of communication disciplines, such as media relations, public affairs, social media, and internal communication. All of this while you keep the needs of relevant stakeholders, customers, and co-workers at heart.
To be concrete this means that you will:
Be a trusted strategic communication advisor and coach to stakeholders within the Group People & culture function - enabling business leaders to understand and act upon communication risks and opportunities.
Be the strategic communication advisor for a wide range of initiatives that are part of the Ingka Group People & culture strategy, contributing to the overall IKEA People agenda.
Devise communication strategies for internal people & culture transformation initiatives, 360 integrated comms, and issues management.
Manage the communication process by defining, planning, executing, and following up communication with relevant stakeholders.
Together as a Team
At IKEA we believe in people and that we are always better together. Within Group Communication we collaborate on using words, pictures, and videos to tell the story about IKEA, to build our brand, and to inspire people with our offer. We're also the ones who make sure to keep all our co-workers informed, engaged, and connected in a constantly changing business environment.
You will be part of a team of five Communication Business partners and you will report to the Communication Business Manager for People & Culture. Since we believe the magic happens when we are together, we spend the majority of our working week in our vibrant Hubhult office in Malmö.
Apply now!
Apply by sharing your application with caroline.markusson@ingka.ikea.com
.
Please send in your application in English, consisting of a CV and a motivational letter, as soon as possible but not later than the 17th of November 2024.
