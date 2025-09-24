Commissioning Engineer to ABB Machines
2025-09-24
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Field Service Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you an engineer seeking a hands-on, dynamic role that combines global travel, technical challenges, and leadership opportunities? As a Commissioning Engineer in ABB's Service Supply Unit based in Västerås, you will be responsible for ensuring the reliable operation of large electrical machines, including synchronous motors and generators.
This position places you at the center of global commissioning projects, where you will lead on-site work, support customers with technical expertise, and collaborate with international teams. With frequent travel, approximately 150 to 200 days per year, you will gain broad exposure to different industries and cultures, all while developing key technical and leadership skills. Whether you have a degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or equivalent hands-on experience, ABB offers a unique opportunity to grow your career within a forward-thinking global organization committed to a more sustainable and efficient future.
Main Responsibilities:
Lead the commissioning of large synchronous motors and generators, and their excitation systems.
Coordinate on-site work activities, guide operators during commissioning, and ensure proper documentation and reporting.
Provide technical support to customers and collaborate closely with internal teams across various functions.
Perform extensive international travel (150-200 days annually), typically in periods of 3-8 weeks.
Qualifications for the role
You hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering with a major in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Power or Automation. Alternatively, you have gained equivalent competence through working.
You are a confident computer user who is fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike.
It is qualifying with experience from PLC programming, relay technology, rotating electrical machines and systems.
As a person you are an innate problem solver with business acumen and strong interpersonal skills.
You are flexible and thrive from having the benefit of frequent travels in your work.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion Services serve customers around the globe with innovative services to maximize performance, uptime and energy efficiency throughout the lifetime of electrical motion solutions. Electrical motion is applied everywhere in industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation and is a corner-stone of the energy revolution. Our people and culture are the foundation of our success. We drive innovations through digitalization and make the difference for our customers and partners every day. ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day.
Recruiting Manager Pia Sandberg, +46 703 83 08 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. Talent Partner: Robert Norén, +4610-732 50 00.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is October the 19th. Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
ABB AB (org.nr 559193-0903)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
