Commissioning Engineer for an international company!
2024-10-05
Are you ready to take on the role of Commissioning Engineer and work within a global and innovative organization? We welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this exciting position you work with valve cooling systems and commissioning. This includes both electrical parts such as switchgears, actuators and motors as well as mechanical parts such as pump-motor alignment, filling the system and test it for leakage and pressure.
Other information:
• This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
• Remote work can be agreed with manager.
• The position requires travel (80% of the time on sites) and short notice mobilization requests. Commissioning requires being able to works from height in MEWP (Mobile Elevated Work Platform) or boom lifts.
You are offered
• Be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• For you with a relevant background and interest, there may be an opportunity to participate in customer meetings/negotiations for technical issues in the projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for commissioning of HVDC valve cooling system including installation inspection, pump-motor alignment, filling and pressure test of the system, first energization of the equipment and test of control functions. Reporting quality issues related to system installation and commissioning to relevant parties
• Understanding of programming control functions and using PLC system
• Responsible to work with test instruction and test records and use them during the commissioning
• Responsible to work with test instruction and test records and use them during the commissioning. The role will also consist of both commissioning and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments, suppliers and the HVDC site
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You are holding a Bachelor degree within Electrical engineering or Automation, or equal through experience, being familiar with ladder logic programming and having experience working with PLC is meriting
• You are practical and enjoy traveling around the world and work at HVDC sites, including offshore platforms
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• It is an advantage to have a driving license and able to learn operating sky lift or scissor lift and no fear of working on height.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed above; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into the team.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Goal oriented
• Stable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
