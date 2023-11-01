Commercial Technical Service Manager
2023-11-01
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
As we continue to grow, we are strengthening our commercial team with a Technical Service Manager focusing on further connecting with our customers in Europe and preparing for supplies from 2025.
Technical Service Manager
Responsibilities:
• Work with Head of Commercial Team to hire, develop and manage an international team of Customer Technical Service managers.
• Manage customer technical relationships, claim handling and technical improvements, cooperate with customers to trial new grades and suggest efficiency improvements to customers.
• Provide technical guidance and support for technical service representatives in your department: automotive, white goods, pipe & tube, yellow goods and service center business. Examples are understanding of FLD, being able to read and trouble shoot (spot) welding and knowledge of stamping and forming.
• Support operations and quality assurance in getting orders for mill trials for grade development and monitoring trials at customer sites. Review order entry to align H2 Green Steel's capabilities with specifications and requirements of customers, in terms of standards and certifications.
• Support FMEA and quality systems, Experience as ISO 9001/14001/4500 auditor preferred. Experience with IATF Audits preferred.
• Align detailed development plans and set-up qualification planning with key customers, in cooperation with operations team and support in qualification process.
• Prepare documentation on capabilities, product range, claim-policy and technical information for customers.
• Take an active role in technical partnerships with our customers as well as manage discussions on material sustainability and footprint.
• You will be expected to multi-task in a fast-paced environment, requiring keen problem solving and creative thinking abilities.
This position will require extensive travel and is based in Boden.
Qualifications:
• Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering with experience in metallurgy or an equivalent of appr. 15 years in a technical service role.
• Minimum 10 years of experience working in the steel industry, specifically with automotive supply chains.
• Strong project management skills with a structured, well-organized approach to tasks.
• Experience in using standard tools at customers for review. FLD, micrometer, roughness, tape measure, microscope. Provide support for PPAP.
• Knowledge of steel mill processing and chemistry is required, EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) based experience preferred.
• Excellent skills in communication and relationship management.
• Fluency in English required, proficiency in German preferred.
• High degree of professional ethics and integrity, with sound judgement and ability to analyze situations and information.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
