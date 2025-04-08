Commercial Specialist
Rasulson Consulting AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a motivated and proactive Commercial Specialist to join our Business Tech IT Purchase team within the Commercial function. In this role, you will be part of a dynamic, small team responsible for managing hardware and software procurement processes in a fast-evolving environment.
The IT Purchase team plays a critical role in ensuring the organization receives high-quality hardware and software from our vendors, on time, and at the best price. You will collaborate closely with both internal teams and external vendors to facilitate procurement activities and follow up on orders and deliveries.
Your role will require a service-oriented mindset and the ability to manage multiple contacts at various levels. You'll be handling parallel orders while also developing your business skills and fostering long-term relationships with vendors and stakeholders.
Key responsibilities:
Support the Business Tech organization in procuring hardware and software
Manage and track orders and deliveries
Handle procurement administration tasks
Build and maintain vendor relationships
Process and manage invoices
Required knowledge and skills:
Strong administrative skills with keen attention to detail
Experience working with purchase orders in a large organization
Experience interacting with both vendors and internal stakeholders
Proficient in MS Office 365
Language requirements:
Strong business-level English, both written and spoken
Beneficial skills:
Experience with ServiceNow
Knowledge of IT equipment
Basic understanding of software licensing
Personal qualities:
Strong administrative abilities
Excellent communication and instructional skills
Flexible, humble, and solution-oriented
High personal drive and motivation
Capable of working both independently and within a team
Proactive and responsible approach to tasks
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9274066