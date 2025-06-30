Commercial Project Lead
2025-06-30
Atos
Do you thrive in an environment where no two days are the same - and where your mindset matters as much as your experience?
At Atos Medical, we are continuing to build something special. We are growing fast and we need people who are ready to roll up their sleeves, take initiative, and help us shape what comes next.
About the role
We are now looking for a Commercial Project Lead to join our Tracheostomy team - someone with a strong business acumen, a hands-on attitude, and a willingness to adapt to what the business needs. This role is ideal if you are early in your career, perhaps with a few years of relevant experience, and eager to learn, grow and make a real impact.
Your curiosity and drive will take you far. With plenty of room to shape both your role and the projects you lead, this is a chance to truly grow.
Your key responsibilities will include:
* Supporting and coordinating commercial activities for the Tracheostomy portfolio across markets, including product launches, pricing strategy, and go-to-market planning.
* Coordinating with global teams, overseeing demand cycles, gathering market insights, and feeding them into the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) cycle.
* Helping New Markets teams build business cases and prepare for commercial entry in new geographies.
* Supporting the development of our global commercial framework and contributing to continuous improvements.
* Managing and driving your own projects - from idea to implementation - based on business priorities.
* You will report to the Senior Project Director of Tracheostomy and be based at our headquarters in Hyllie, Malmö, with the flexibility to work from home up to two days per week.
About You
You are a commercially driven professional with a hands-on approach and a passion for making a tangible impact. With 3-5 years of experience in roles such as commercial operations, project management, or commercial/business development, you have a track record of navigating dynamic environments and driving cross-functional initiatives.
You move easily between strategy and execution, tackling tasks with agility and a hands-on mindset. You thrive when not everything is predefined and are eager to help shape both your role and the projects you take on.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
* A university degree in business, economics, engineering, or a related field
* 3-5 years of relevant experience in commercial operations, project management, or business development
* Proven ability to lead and coordinate cross-functional projects
* Strong analytical skills with a keen understanding of business drivers
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* Solid skills in Excel - you know your way around formulas, data structuring, and basic modeling
* Experience with forecasting, demand planning, or go-to-market strategies is a plus
* Fluent in English is required, both written and verbally
Why join us?
At Atos Medical, you will join a global company with strong growth ambitions and a collaborative, fast-paced culture. We value initiative, curiosity and a sharp commercial mindset - and we support each other to succeed. Tracheostomy is a key strategic growth area for both Atos and Coloplast, and in this role, you will play a central part in driving that journey forward across new and existing markets.
We also offer:
* A collective agreement, including reduced working hours
* Flexibility with your time
* Health perks through Epassi (lunch benefit + wellness grant)
* Breakfast at the office
A chance to grow your skills in a dynamic, international environment
Want to learn more about life at Atos? Visit our testimonial pages to explore our people and our culture: Life at Atos - Atos Medical
We work with continuous selection, so do not hesitate to send in your application in English today. For questions, feel free to contact Carl-Jakob Stentoft-Hansen at Carl-jakob.Stentoft@atosmedical.com
