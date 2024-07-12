Commercial Manager
2024-07-12
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As Commercial Manager at Business Unit Ground Combat, you will be in an organization with highly skilled professionals dedicated to supplying world-leading and combat winning Infantry Support Weapon Systems to Warfighters all over the world. You will be part of a team equipped with exceptional Commercial skills, supporting timely delivery of high quality proposals to our Customers and Business Partners - existing or new. You will be encouraged and enabled to keep your personal skills of honed and up to date.
Main tasks:
*
You will be tasked with making sure that our formal commitments to the Customers and Partners are accurate and in line with governance and compliance standards, both internal and external.
*
You will support, and occassionally lead, negotiations with our Customers and Partners, focusing primarily on Commercial and legal aspects without losing sight of the bigger picture.
The role sits with the Commercial Group of the Marketing and Sales Department of Business Unit Ground Combat and you will be reporting directly to the Head of Commercial Management. National and International travel will be required to fulfil the role.
Your profile
You are a first-rate Team player. You are ambitious, curious, energetic with good interpersonal skills. You are as comfortable working under your own initiative as you are working as part of a team. You take pride in the quality and timeliness of your deliveries. You are able to communicate and work with a team of highly skilled colleagues. Preferably you have prior experience from Commercial tasks at some level. You are able and willing to communicate at all organizational levels. You are able to handle pressure in the shape of challenging delivery times.
Required skills:
*
You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English. Additional language skills constitute a merit.
*
You have an engineering, finance, business or legal degree at University level.
*
You have a minimum of 2 years work experience in project management, engineering, commercial, strategic procurement, finance or other relevant discipline.
Desired skills:
*
Experience from the Defence Industry or Armed Forces is highly appreciated.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Ersättning

Not Specified
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_25345".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Saab AB

(org.nr 556036-0793)
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8800102