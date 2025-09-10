Commercial Advisor
We are looking for a Commercial Advisor for a global company in Stockholm. Start is in October, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
The work tasks will be varied and we want to have someone who is driven and prestigeless, and believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust.
The work tasks include, but are not limited to:
Project management
Stakeholder management - Set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Contract management - Managing contract life-cycle such as extension, renegotiation, termination, call-offs
Negotiation
Procurement
Support senior Commercial Advisor with various tasks
Required skills:
Program/project manager skills
Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenges in a constructive manner
Results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficient and proactive questioner
Good to have:
Analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction),
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills and ability to influence and persuade others
Deal-making experience and understanding of a wide variety of deal structures
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in October, 6 months limited contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
