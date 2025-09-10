Commercial Advisor

Incluso AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-10


Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Danderyd, Huddinge eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Commercial Advisor for a global company in Stockholm. Start is in October, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
The work tasks will be varied and we want to have someone who is driven and prestigeless, and believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust.

The work tasks include, but are not limited to:
Project management
Stakeholder management - Set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Contract management - Managing contract life-cycle such as extension, renegotiation, termination, call-offs
Negotiation
Procurement
Support senior Commercial Advisor with various tasks


Required skills:
Program/project manager skills
Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenges in a constructive manner
Results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficient and proactive questioner


Good to have:
Analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction),
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills and ability to influence and persuade others
Deal-making experience and understanding of a wide variety of deal structures


This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in October, 6 months limited contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se, recruiter at Incluso.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten
emma@incluso.se
+46 72 453 55 14

Jobbnummer
9502757

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: