Combat System Integration Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a technically advanced environment within naval combat and surveillance systems, where physical integration is a key part of making complex solutions work on board a ship platform. The assignment centers on installation data and on making sure information from multiple system parts fits together correctly, accurately and on time.
You will begin by working closely with experienced engineers and gradually take greater ownership of the project's installation data. In practice, this means reviewing information from suppliers, understanding how it connects to the overall design, and helping protect the quality and integrity of the project data released into the engineering database.
You will collaborate with technical specialists, core project members and suppliers in a setting where both precision and systems understanding matter. This is an interesting opportunity for you if you enjoy complex engineering challenges, cross-functional collaboration and work that has a clear impact on the final solution.
Job DescriptionYou will support the physical integration of combat system components on a designated ship platform.
You will review, validate and, when needed, update supplier information before it is released into AVEVA/Engineering/TAGS.
You will work hands-on with installation data and help ensure that the project's information is accurate, consistent and aligned with the design.
You will read, review and interpret complex electrical wiring diagrams to understand how different parts of the system connect.
You will investigate discrepancies in technical information and resolve them through dialogue with the project's technical authorities and suppliers.
You will collaborate closely with core project members and exchange ideas with experienced engineers working in related projects.
Requirements1-3 years of relevant experience
Formal degree in Engineering, or equivalent acquired through work experience
Experience with cable dimensioning and matching cables or conductors from a cable catalogue with supplier and customer requirements
Experience of working in integrated project teams
You are comfortable reading, reviewing and understanding complex electrical wiring diagrams
Fluent in Swedish and English
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience from CMS or FCS products
Experience in the naval domain or defense industry
Experience in ship design, especially power, HVAC and outfitting
Experience working with AVEVA/Engineering/TAGS
Experience working on a higher-level system hierarchy
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7605601-1957219". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9866048