Combat & Playstyles Designer - ARC Raiders
2025-12-11
As a Combat/Playstyle Designer at Embark, you will be responsible for the design and implementation of systems and mechanics as they pertain to the player character. You will take part in developing weapons, tools, abilities, skills and more for players to utilize during gameplay. You will do so within a cross disciplinary team of other designers, coders and artists, collaborating in delivering amazing player experiences in a PvPvE game.
Example of responsibilities
Design & implementation of or iteration on player character-related gameplay systems
Help to identify areas in which workflows or tools can be improved, as well as assisting in the implementation/updating of tools.
Work with other areas of design to ensure that features or mechanics that involve multiple aspects of the game work well together, such as AI enemies, traversal, interactions, etc.
Contribute to and own player experiences related to playstyle design and systems.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
4+ years of experience designing and making games.
A high degree of proficiency with the Unreal Engine and experience with Blueprint and scripting.
A good grasp of AAA PvP gameplay and systems design, including player psychology and gameplay mechanics & dynamics.
A good knowledge and familiarity with the various disciplines, coding, animation, game physics, 3D Art, etc.
A great team player that gets enjoyment out of creative collaboration in cross disciplinary groups.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
