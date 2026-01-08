Collection Business Specialist

Helsingborg


Collection is a critical part of our customer journey and business performance. In this role, you will have the opportunity to influence how we develop our operations by working hands-on with initiatives that drive efficiency, improve outcomes and create measurable business value. Working close to the business, you will operate in a highly collaborative environment where your ideas, analysis and ability to move initiatives forward have a clear impact across the organization.
Get an idea of the role
As a Collection Business Specialist, you are responsible for driving operational excellence and development within our Early Collection domain. In close collaboration with internal teams, you will ensure that Resurs delivers market-leading solutions through robust processes, strategic development, and seamless onboarding of new business. You will also have a central role in shaping our late collection processes to deliver high standards and effective solutions.
Key responsibilities:

Drive development and improvement of processes and routines within Early and Late Collection

Prepare proposals for process changes and secure alignment with relevant stakeholders and management

Lead A/B testing initiatives to evaluate and improve collection strategies and customer engagement

Assess and contribute to the use of AI/ML models for predictive insights and operational efficiency

Own implementation and onboarding of new business, vendors, or solutions, ensuring smooth integration

Act as a project lead for cross-functional initiatives within the collection domain

On a personal level
You are structured and solution-oriented, with the ability to drive initiatives forward in environments with many stakeholders and interfaces. With a strong interest in development and digitalization, you translate analysis into concrete actions that create business value.
We believe you bring:

A university degree in Business, Economics, Law, Technology, or a related field

At least 5 years of experience within early collection, credit management or financial services

Experience of process development, change initiatives and project management

Strong analytical skills and experience working with data and testing methodologies (e.g. A/B testing)

Strong interest in automation, digitalization, and emerging technologies, with familiarity in AI/ML applications considered a plus.

Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company. #LI-LN1

