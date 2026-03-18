Cloud Platform Engineer
Icomera AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera, you work with products used by millions of passengers worldwide, including those traveling with some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
We are looking for an experienced Cloud Platform Engineer to help deliver high-quality, secure, and scalable cloud-based solutions. At Icomera you will support the development and operation of our cloud platform infrastructure and strengthen our overall cloud capabilities.
Job type: Full-time
Workplace conditions: Hybrid
Location: Gothenburg
About the Role:
This role is part of Icomera's initiative to build a dedicated platform team that will enable high-quality, secure, and efficient delivery from development to production for all cloud-based applications. In the near term, your primary focus will be on designing, developing, and operating our Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure and Kubernetes workloads; over time, you will also contribute to shaping and standardizing our platform as we continue to expand our AWS presence.
As a Platform Engineer, you will design, develop, and maintain cloud infrastructure in GCP and AWS, deploy and optimize Kubernetes clusters (GKE/EKS) across both production and non-production environments, and implement Infrastructure as Code using Terraform together with GitOps workflows. You will work closely with development teams to provide reusable templates, guidelines, and best practices, helping ensure an efficient, consistent, and secure delivery process across the organization.
Key responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain cloud infrastructure in GCP and AWS.
Deploy and optimize Kubernetes clusters across production and non-production environments.
Implement Infrastructure as Code with Terraform and apply GitOps workflows.
Maintain observability with Prometheus/Grafana and support incident management.
Ensure high availability, performance, security, and cost efficiency.
Support compliance and security-by-design practices, including ISO 27001.
Requirements:
Strong hands on expertise in GCP, AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, Linux, and GitOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Several years of experience in cloud engineering or platform operations.
Solid understanding of cloud networking, DNS, VPCs, load balancing and proxying.
Experience with observability tooling, incident management, and cost optimization.
We see it as meriting if you have experience with Python and Bash scripting for automation, as well as familiarity with Ansible for configuration management.
Who You Are:
You are a hands-on engineer who enjoys collaborating with others to solve complex technical challenges. You work methodically, maintain high standards for reliability and quality, and take ownership of delivering robust platform solutions. You adapt quickly to new tools and changing requirements, share knowledge openly, and contribute to a strong, supportive engineering culture.
Our Offer:
This position is based in Gothenburg. In addition to a competitive salary, we offer a comprehensive benefits package, with specific benefits varying by location in line with local regulations and practices (e.g., vacation days, public holidays, and other entitlements)
More about the position:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment. Background checks will be performed at the final stage of the recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805478