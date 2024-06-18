Cloud Integration Developer (.NET/C#)
2024-06-18
Since 2020 Cramo is part of Boels Rental and together we are Europe's leading service and equipment supplier in the rental industry. The digital transformation has made our everyday work more efficient and flexible, and we want to promote the same within the rental and construction sectors. As we embark on a new phase of growth, we are looking for a .NET Developer to join our integration team!
If you're passionate about working with the latest web and Microsoft technologies and curious about driving efficiency and flexibility in the rental and construction industry, this opportunity is for you! We are actively looking for skilled .Net developers to join our cloud integration team in Stockholm.
About the role:
As a .Net developer, you will develop our internal and customer solutions, driving increased productivity in our digital landscape. Your role will revolve around new integration development, engaging in the entire product life cycle from idea inception to production, implementation, and ongoing support. You will also:
Collaborate closely with the business, and with the development and architecture team members.
Work in a cloud-based technology stack with thin front-end clients and microservices in the backend, where the focus of your work is on backend development in .Net.
Be part of a prestige less team where new ideas are welcomed and encouraged.
Skills we are looking for :
A few years of experience in integration development with C#.
Previous experience working with Microsoft Azure or a similar cloud platform.
Previous experience with implementation of integration patterns.
Familiarity with agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and DevOps.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
We consider it a plus if you have :
Experience with systems for identity management, e.g. Azure AD, Azure B2C, Okta or similar.
Worked with API Management, ServiceBus, CosmosDB, Azure Functions, Key Vault or LogicApps.
Worked with hybrid integration solutions.
Experience with Jira, Confluence, or similar tools.
Proficiency in Swedish.
What We Offer:
As part of Cramo you will work in a collaborative team with an open culture, where new ideas are encouraged and welcomed. You will have a manager who values employee development and rewards individual growth. We also believe that we work better when our lives are balanced, and that flexibility is an essential part of it. However, we also enjoy working closely with our team and believe in a combination of office work and remote options. The position is located at our office in Solna.
If you feel that you fit the qualification, please apply by using the button at the top of this page. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact sophie.welin@cramo.com
