Cloud Engineer
2024-07-31
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. We are the worldâs leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, combining our companyâs enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
Boeing Flight Plan Optimization team is developing a market leading capability for calculating efficient and sustainable flight trajectories worldwide. We are looking for Cloud Engineer for our international multi disciplinary team.
Responsibilities:
Your primary responsibility is to perform technological duties associated with a highly computationally intensive cloud native application. You will represent your area of expertise in a multidisciplinary international team.
Performs architectural trade studies and contributes to the development of documentation and maintenance of software architectures.
Participates in internal and external architecture reviews.
Provides data, recommendations, and estimates for software component level project planning including corrective action plans.
Coordinates and participates in project management reviews and compliance audits.
Develops Computer Software Units (CSUs) software requirements and algorithms. Defines internal interfaces.
Performs requirements allocation between hardware, software, and operators. Participates in requirement team and peer reviews as a presenter and evaluator. Performs requirements change assessment and provides a technical interface to requirement change-assessment meetings.
Develops supplier/subcontract performance assessment including appropriate metrics.
Makes recommendations of adequacy of subcontractor/supplier technical approach to project lead.
Helps resolve programmatic and technical problems that would impact cost, schedule and/or performance.
Develops, maintains, and unit tests code. Develops/decomposes, documents, and maintains designs for software.
Participates in internal design reviews and builds large scale software systems. Participates in software integration efforts.
Troubleshoots and investigates problems across software components. Develops, selects, tailors, and deploys processes and tools.
Establish metrics. Participates in process reviews.
Provide expertise on software methodologies and processes to internal/external customers. Supports operational and integration issue resolution.
Required Qualifications:
• Solid programming skills in e.g. Python, Go, or C# with a focus on cloud-based development.
• Hands-on experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes, including container orchestration and management.
• Experience in architecting and maintaining infrastructure in Azure or AWS, utilizing Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
• Experience of CI/CD pipelines and practices for automating software delivery processes, including continuous integration, testing, and deployment.
• Strong proficiency in using Linux and scripting languages such as Bash or PowerShell.
• Strong proficiency in using Git version control system for managing code repositories and collaborating with team members.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
make a true difference for airline clients across the world
be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
have the opportunity to work for the biggest player in the aviation world
have flexible working hours and hybrid work place
have a private medical care and subsidized gym and sports activities
Join our sports teams
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
