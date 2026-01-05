Cloud/DevOps Engineer (development focus)
2026-01-05
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Cloud/DevOps Engineer with a development focus to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Develop internal systems to improve release management and developer enablement
Maintain AWS infrastructure
Develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable cloud services
Integrate feature designs with larger software systems
Co-work with cloud architects, backend developers, frontend developers, designers, and other stakeholders
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in Node
5+ years of experience in the AWS ecosystem
Experience working with Terraform
Good understanding of React and TypeScript
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong sense of ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Experience with Go or Java
Experience with SD-WAN and/or VPN technologies
Familiarity with the agile software development processes
Experience in other major cloud service providers such as GCP or Azure
Benefits
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
