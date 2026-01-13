Cloud Developer (.net, Aws, Ocpp)
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an energy-focused product organization working to deliver end-to-end charging experiences for electric vehicle owners. The team develops backend and support functions for home charging products, in a collaborative environment with developers, testers and project managers.
In this role you will contribute to device integration and cloud infrastructure management, with opportunities to take ownership and help evolve a growing energy ecosystem.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain cloud services and backend capabilities for charging products
Integrate devices and complex systems in cloud environments
Manage and automate cloud infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Work with event-driven architecture and streaming/messaging patterns
Monitor, troubleshoot and optimize performance and reliability in production environments
Collaborate in a self-organizing team and communicate progress and risks clearly
RequirementsAt least 4 years of experience as a cloud developer
Strong skills in .NET and C#
Hands-on experience with AWS
Experience with Terraform
Experience with Grafana
Experience with Kafka
Experience with ECS on Fargate
Experience with DynamoDB
Experience working with DevOps practices
Understanding of cloud security in distributed systems
Bachelor's degree or equivalent knowledge
Nice to haveExperience from energy systems
Knowledge of OCPP
General understanding of EMS (Energy Management System)
Driver's license (B)
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
