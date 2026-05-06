Climate Analyst at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Internet of Planet AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internet of Planet AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a mission-driven Climate Analyst with strong analytical skills and a passion for data-driven climate action. Would you like to collaborate with world-leading businesses and science organisations to drive game-changing climate action with exponential scaling potential?
Please send your application (CV, Cover Letter and other relevant credentials) to hello@exponentialroadmap.org
. The applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.
About the role
You will work together with a small and engaged team to accelerate climate action and solutions to halve global emissions by 2030. As a Climate Analyst, your main responsibility will be to develop and implement the frameworks and analytical models that underpin our corporate climate work. You will report directly to the Chief of Climate Performance Practices.
You will play a key role in evaluating corporate climate strategies and transition plans, using both traditional analysis and cutting-edge digital/AI tools to track climate performance and risks. All activities are anchored in the latest climate science and policy.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Develop, implement, and further evolve climate frameworks, methods, and analysis models for corporate climate work
Analyse and follow up on corporate climate strategies, emission profiles, climate goals, and transition plans
Develop and apply digital and AI-based tools for the evaluation, modelling, and quality assurance of corporate climate performance and transition capacity
Produce high-quality reports, decision support materials, and recommendations for stakeholders and customers
Contribute to the development of ERI's internal working methods and broader knowledge development within climate and sustainability
Qualifications:
Master's degree in a relevant field (eg Environmental Science, Engineering, or Data Science)
Knowledge of climate and sustainability topics
Experience or strong interest in applying digital and AI-based tools for data evaluation and quality assurance
Experience in data modelling is a strong plus
Ability to translate complex data into clear reports and recommendations
Strong analytical, organisational, and problem-solving abilities
Ability to work independently and as part of a small and flexible team
Motivation to take on big challenges
Share our mission to contribute to halving global emissions by 2030
Professional proficiency in English.
We are open to other backgrounds and degrees if we find the right person.
Terms:
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contract type: Full-time, permanent employment
Application closes: April 30 2026
About the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI) is supporting innovative, transformative and disruptive companies to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 through exponential climate action and solutions, with members such as Netflix, Apple, Icebug and IKEA. Since launching the concept of Carbon Law in 2017 and joining Race to Zero as a Partner in 2020, ERI has continued to widely communicate the urgency of halving global emissions by 2030 and moving towards net zero. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19
E-post: hello@exponentialroadmap.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internet of Planet AB
(org.nr 559150-5358) Arbetsplats
Norrsken Jobbnummer
9893740