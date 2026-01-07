Client Platform Developer
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are now looking for a Client Platform Developer to join our growing Stockholm team. You will play a key role in building and maintaining our client-facing platforms and tools, ensuring our games run smoothly for players, internal teams, and partners.
The Role
Your key responsibilities include:
Develop and Maintain: Work on core web-based products such as our in-game UI and client-communication systems.
Integration & Collaboration: Manage client-side integrations of our games with various external platforms and support third-party studios building on our OpenRGS platform. Collaborate with back-end teams to align integration strategies with our broader platform architecture.
Tooling & Automation: Create and maintain help-tools (e.g., scripts for changelog generation, mock clients, game launchers) to optimize workflows across different departments.
Technical Support: Provide expertise and troubleshooting for platform-related issues, working closely with developers, QA, and customer support teams.
UX & Visual Detail: Contribute to user-friendly interfaces and ensure a polished look and feel for our products. A good understanding of UX and a keen eye for design are preferred.
What We're Looking For:
Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript or a similar language. (Experience with Haxe, our main client-side language, is a plus but not mandatory.)
Strong Understanding of Web Technologies: Familiarity with browser APIs, cross-origin communication (e.g., postMessage, CORS, WebSockets), and third-party service integrations.
Debugging & Problem-Solving Skills: Experience using browser DevTools, Postman (or similar tools), and a structured approach to identifying and resolving issues.
Communication Skills: Ability to articulate technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Service-Minded & Proactive: Comfortable owning problems, driving solutions, and collaborating with diverse teams.
Nice-to-have:
Experience with Git, TypeScript, Linux, bash, npm, Bun, Docker, Cucumber, GitLab, and AWS.
Experience working with web-related C#.
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
