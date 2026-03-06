Client Partner - SAP

Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-06


Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm

This role focuses on expanding existing enterprise relationships, identifying new growth opportunities within accounts, and driving sustained revenue growth through consultative engagement.
The Client Partner will work closely with C-suite and senior client stakeholders, as well as internal leadership teams, to deliver high-impact solutions across areas such as digital transformation, cloud, data, and AI while ensuring strong client satisfaction and long-term business value.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21
E-post: vinita.dixit01@infosys.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB (org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta)
115 28  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB

Kontakt
Vinita Dixit
vinita.dixit01@infosys.com

Jobbnummer
9783131

Prenumerera på jobb från Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB: