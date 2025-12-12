Cleaner
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Our client is a Stockholm-based cleaning company offering professional home and office cleaning, move-out cleaning, and general cleaning services for both individuals and businesses.
Location:
Täby, Danderyd and Vallentuna (Stockholm) are main areas where the job would take place.
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Your responsibilities:
• Perform daily and periodic cleaning according to the agreed work plan.
• Use cleaning equipment and materials safely and correctly.
• Report any deviations, damages, or needs for restocking supplies.
• Follow procedures for secure key handling and respect customer privacy.
• Maintain good communication with clients and management.
• Work independently and responsibly with accuracy and efficiency.
• Contribute to a positive work environment and professional conduct.
Requirements:
• You speak and understand English at an intermedaite level.
• If you speak basic Swedish or higher is a big plus.
• Previous experience as cleaner is a big advantage.
Your profile:
• You are service minded and client orintated.
• You are hard working and stress resilient.
What employer offers:
• Hourly employment (timanställning) with about a 30% part-time workload.
• Possibility to take extra hours.
• Flexible working hours between 07:00 and 22:00, including weekends.
• transportation allowance might be given depending on situation.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
